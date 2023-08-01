Melania Trump's Stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard Paid Over $260K by Trump PAC

A political action committee for Donald Trump paid his wife's former personal stylist $108,000 in the first six months of this year, newly released Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show—bringing the total given to him to more than $260,000 since the start of 2022.

A half-year report of itemized disbursements from the Save America PAC, one of several committees financially aiding the Republican frontrunner's reelection bid, shows Hervé Pierre Braillard, a French-American fashion designer, was handed six instalments of $18,000 toward the start of each month.

In 2022, FEC filings show Braillard was given $152,500 in total through 10 payments across the year by the PAC. Across both years, all but one disbursement gave a description of the service provided as strategy consulting—the other was an end-of-the-year bonus in May 2022 of $2,500. Newsweek approached Trump's campaign via email for comment on Tuesday.

Both Melania Trump's team and Pierre have said that, after working together during her time in the White House, he has consulted with the former first lady on projects.

Donald Trump (right), joined by former U.S. first lady Melania Trump, arrives to speak at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. One of the former U.S. president's political action committees paid her White House stylist $108,000 since January. ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images

Political parties are limited by what they can give directly to contenders' campaign funds, but leadership PACs are allowed to make unlimited, independent expenditures on the candidate's behalf.

The Save America PAC is just one of several committees facilitating Trump's reelection campaign. There is a strained financial situation because the early frontrunner in the Republican primary race has spent millions in legal fees.

FEC filings show his personal campaign received $32 million since the start of 2023, while the Save America PAC took in nearly $16 million. Through his joint fundraising committee, the main vehicle set up to facilitate his election bid, Trump drew over $53 million in contributions.

However, the Associated Press says at least $42.8 million was spent by the network of committees in the same period, with around $25 million of it used to cover the cost of fighting several legal battles.

Among them, the former president is facing two criminal cases. One in New York relates to allegations of hush-money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election; and another in Florida over charges of mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence last summer. Trump has repeatedly criticized Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation and argued that it is politically motivated. The former president denies all wrongdoing.

"How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Though he continues to dominate the Republican field in the polls and retains many millions across the PACs, as the threat of further legal challenges builds, the potential Republican nominee could enter election year bracing for some difficult spending decisions.

After previous post-White House payments to Braillard came to light in 2022, the former first lady's office told Women's Wear Daily that his work "extends to many different fields, not just fashion design" and that his "expertise is utilized for special projects and events."

Braillard told the magazine that he continued to work with Melania Trump on non-fashion projects, having gone into interior design. He added that he consults with her on fashion around 5 percent of the time.

"As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion," Braillard said. "It's a great honor for me and it is very creative to give my viewpoint on some of these projects."

Braillard was responsible for helping style the former first lady while her husband was in the Oval Office. He was also the creator of the dress she wore to Trump's inaugural ball. Sketches posted on his Instagram also show designs for her outfit during state visits by the premiers of France and India.

Contact details for Braillard could not immediately be found.

Trump launched the Save America PAC less than a week after his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden. The committee described itself as an election defense fund to supporters that would be used to contest the outcome of the election.

The former president has continued to claim that the 2020 election was subject to widespread fraud, though no evidence of these allegations has been found by officials.