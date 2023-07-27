Conservative Podcaster Rages at Trump Allies Admitting to Election 'Lies'

Podcast host Steve Deace on Wednesday railed against figures associated with former President Donald Trump for recent admissions they've made in regard to the 2020 presidential election.

During an episode of his show on the Blaze Media platform, Deace offered heavy criticism of ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump.

On Tuesday, Giuliani admitted in a court filing that he had made false statements about election workers Trump claimed had tampered with ballots in the 2020 presidential election count in Georgia. However, he added in his admission that statements he had made about the former workers was "constitutionally protected" free speech.

Miller, meanwhile, said during a June 2022 hearing of the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, that he was present when a data expert told Trump "in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose."

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Giuliani is sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation. Conservative podcast host Steve Deace criticized Giuliani—as well as former Trump adviser Jason Miller—on his show Wednesday. Alex Wong/Getty

"We are going to the mattresses for these people. We are offering them more accommodations [and] more chances than we'd offer our own family members, for goodness sake. And for what?" Deace said. "For Rudy Giuliani to go down to Georgia and admit that he lied? Have Jason Miller tell the January 6 commission, 'Yeah, we all knew it was BS?' What is this?"

He continued, "Some of you don't like it when I use the 'cult' word. When you like being treated like a schmuck and ask for more, that is a cult. 'I'm the mark, I'm the sucker. I want to be such, and I resent the person who tries to get me out of that.' Those are marks of groupthink, frankly."

Following the 2020 presidential election, Deace spread debunked claims that the contest was rigged against Trump and promoted the "Stop the Steal" movement that aimed to reinstate Trump. He also addressed these actions during Wednesday's program.

"How many people in this audience sent money to 'Stop the Steal' three years ago? How many shows did I waste your time talking about this three years ago?" Deace said. "I still have not recovered. Between election fraud and COVID, I probably have the lowest Facebook following of any major show in this industry."

"Why? Because I went to the mattresses on COVID and the election fraud issue, only to have Rudy Giuliani say, 'Yeah, I was lying,' and Jason Miller say, 'Oh, we knew it was all BS,'" he added.