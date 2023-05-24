Mercedes Leans Into One-percenter Lifestyle With New Night Series

For Mercedes-Maybach, the debut of three new models last night signaled a shift – a next chapter for a brand with a mission to create "moments in which magic is born". The vehicles are the first Night Series creations to combine new-age powertrains and design with the hallmarks of Maybach luxury.

Traditionally, Maybachs are exclusive, elegantly packaged vehicles that heighten the good of Mercedes-Benz vehicles with added features, including more advanced technology, and power. The new Night Series S-Class, EQS SUV and GLS don't change that core formula, instead adding to it new bold appearance enhancements.

"Our goal was to create an exciting new style, offering a playful sense of rebellion that is unexpected to what you usually see in a Mercedes-Maybach," Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG said in a press release.

The three vehicles share many of the same Maybach Night Series design characteristics: dark chrome, rose gold detailing, wheels with a "dark glossy" Maybach pattern and herringbone interior accents. An in-car screen illumination sequence begins upon entry that features an exclusive Night Series animation. Unique ambient lighting options are designed to enhance the Night Series color palette.

Each model also features its own Night Series enhancements based on exterior styling details.

"There has been an industry-wide rise in blacked-out or dark-themed styling packages. Not everyone wants bright, flashy metals for trim pieces and wheels, and that's particularly evident in younger buyers," Paul Waatti, manager of industry insights at AutoPacfic told Newsweek.

"To a luxury customer especially, personalization is everything. The latest Night Series models extend a dark-themed option to the Mercedes-Maybach lineup, and it should help expand the luxury marque's customer base with an enticing option for a new wave of younger clientele."

Mercedes will make the Maybach Night Series design package available on the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class ($184,900). When the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV ($200,000, est.) is introduced to the U.S. market later this year, buyers will be able to get the Night Series model. The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Night Series will be available early next year.

Pricing for the Night Series packages has not yet been announced.

In addition to the Night Series cars, Maybach Icons of Luxury will soon debut a Night Series-inspired collection with bags, sneakers and eyewear for discerning customers.