Miami Beach at War With Itself Amid Spring Break Violence

A rift has emerged between the Miami Beach City Commission and the mayor after the commission voted against establishing a curfew in response to the chaos that broke out during spring break festivities in the popular vacation spot over the weekend.

After the imposition of an emergency curfew Sunday following a two fatal shootings, the commission voted 4-3 against setting a curfew for the upcoming weekend over fear it could interfere with the popular Ultra Music Festival.

The vote came one day after an emergency curfew and accompanying state of emergency was set by Mayor Dan Gelber's office, marking the fourth consecutive year the city had to resort to such a measure to rein in spring break activities.

While a six-vote majority supported a measure ordering liquor stores to close early this coming weekend, several members of the commission noted that the third week of spring break season—which just passed—was typically the rowdiest, and that the two shootings over the weekend were not uncharacteristic for the period.

"Ultra weekend is not the problem," Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said during a special meeting Monday. "The problem is weekend number three."

Last March, the city also experienced massive crowds and several shootings in a concentrated tourist area on the final weekend of spring break, resulting in the declaration of a state of emergency and the similar imposition of a weekend curfew.

And while there has been a heavy police presence in the city over the past several weeks to deter the crowds, the violence has gone unabetted. In addition to two deaths associated with the weekend shootings, the violence also created stampedes that caused injuries to several people, while members of law enforcement have already seized more than 70 firearms, according to city officials.

Prior to Monday's vote, the Democratic mayor appeared on Fox News to say he expected to invoke his authority to impose an additional curfew this coming weekend, saying his city was one of few in Florida that "didn't ask" to become associated with the free-wheeling, college student-dominated climate of spring break on the beach.

Even with some businesses objecting to curfews, Gelber suggested he would not hesitate to do what it took to ensure public safety.

"We have tried every possible approach to either get rid of spring break to try to organize some of the people that are here," Gelber told Fox News. "Tens of thousands of people come here every single night, maybe more. And we don't ask for them.

"I understand why some of the hoteliers and restaurateurs would rather not have a curfew. But at the end of the day, we cannot balance public safety with business....If people are getting shot in the street, we're going to act. And that's just the way it is."

