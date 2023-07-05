Michael Cera's Botched Response to 'Jeopardy!' Question Goes Viral

An awkward moment featuring actor Michael Cera on Celebrity Jeopardy! has gone viral again, months after the actor's appearance on the show.

The former Arrested Development star appeared on the celebrity version of the popular TV quiz show in January and competed against comedian Patton Oswalt and Ted Lasso star, Brendan Hunt.

The trio competed in the semi-finals of the celebrity series, with the hopes of making it through to the esteemed final, but Cera lost it all when it came to the Final Jeopardy! round.

Michael Cera promoting 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. A moment of him on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' has gone viral. Filmmagic/Rodin Eckenroth

By the final round, Hunt had amassed $31,000, Cera $20,000, and Oswalt sitting much further behind on $12,300.

Host Mayim Bialik read out the clue, "'Breeders, wives, and unwomen' was the headline of The New York Times review of this novel."

Unfortunately for Cera, he not only guessed incorrectly but managed to answer with an awkward response.

He wrote: "What Seabiscuit" alongside a frowny face.

Patton was the only one to get the correct answer with The Handmaid's Tale and because he bet all his money, doubled his score to $24,600 and sailed through to the final where he finished in second place.

A Jeopardy! fan loved the moment and shared a screenshot of Cera's botched reply to Twitter.

"can't stop thinking about that time michael cera bet all of his jeopardy winnings on 'what seabiscuit' (the answer was the handmaid's tale)," they wrote on the tweet which has had 1.9 million views.

can’t stop thinking about that time michael cera bet all of his jeopardy winnings on ‘what seabiscuit’



(the answer was the handmaid’s tale) pic.twitter.com/oUaXz6txXY — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 26, 2023

The fan retweeted their original comments from January on June 26, helping to make their tweet go viral.

"I had to re-tweet bc it's so much funnier when you include the prompt," they added in the replies.

Other people agreed the moment was hilarious.

"it kind of really resonated with me idk," replied one person.

Another added: "The dude is pure joy."

And a third wrote: "Honestly? Going for the funny answer when you don't know the actual answer is a route that more Jeopardy contestants should be taking."

The celebrity version of Jeopardy! was recently mocked for making the questions too easy for the celebrities.

ABC aired an encore episode from the 2022 series of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which saw comedian Hasan Minhaj go up against Wil Wheaton from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario.

One fan watching the encore screening joked that the questions seemed simple compared with the regular TV quiz show.

"Celebrity Jeopardy is so funny.. The 1200-point question is like 'Who's this' and a photo of Ariana Grande," the viewer wrote in a tweet that has been viewed 83,500 times.