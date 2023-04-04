Where Is Michael Strahan? Various Hosts Fill in Amid 'GMA' Absence

Michael Strahan has continued to be away from the Good Morning America desk, but he also took some time to tease new projects.

The 51-year-old former NFL star has been missing from GMA since Monday, March 27, with some familiar faces filling in for the popular host.

First up was Rebecca Jarvis, who is ABC News' chief business, economics and technology correspondent. She filled in until Thursday, and her ABC colleague Lara Spencer took over co-anchoring duties on Friday.

Michael Strahan looks on before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. He has been missing from the GMA desk for more than a week. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images North America

On Monday, Deborah Roberts, the wife of Today's Al Roker and senior national affairs reporter at ABC News, stepped up to fill in.

Strahan went silent on social media following his departure from the GMA desk for a few days, but he then returned to Instagram by taking fans on a nostalgic tour of his office at SMAC Entertainment. That's the talent management and production company Strahan co-founded in 2010.

He also teased in the video that he was working on a new project and was "doing some stuff."

"Had an Adele moment in the office... "When we were young!".... wow our @smacentertainment team has grown UP!! @conschwartz, where did the time go??? And stick around to the end to see the AMAZING and talented @adele!" he captioned an Instagram video showing throwback photos of the SMAC team on the wall.

He later promoted his skincare company and revealed its products would be available at Target stores.

"Take care of that SKIN baby!!! Proud to share @michaelstrahanbrand skin and shave is NOW available at TARGET.COM!! Let's go! #StrahanSkin," he wrote on an Instagram video of himself loading up the products into a pouch.

But in a recent post on Instagram, fans began to probe the New York Giants star on his absence from GMA.

Strahan appeared in a video to promote the American Football podcast where he hosted a trivia question about football.

"True or False? You gotta play to find out! Check out #AmericanFootball podcast available on @audible and everywhere you listen to podcasts!" the caption read on American Football's Instagram post.

While some were excited about Strahan's social media posts, many used Instagram to ask him when he would be returning to GMA.

"Hey there Michael hope you doing alright!" commented one fan.

Another added: "I pray you're ok Michael!"

And a third wrote: "I miss you so much 😘😍"

During the NFL season, Strahan would miss Monday's episodes of GMA due to hosting FOX's NFL Sunday, alongside Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee and Jimmy Johnson.

He retired from the NFL in 2007 and made the transition to working on TV on NFL Sunday before replacing Regis Philibin on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2012 after hosting 20 episodes in 2011.

It was recently revealed Strahan would be once again hosting the new season of ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid.