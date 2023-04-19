Culture

When Will Michael Strahan Return? 'GMA' Host Out Again After Absence

Michael Strahan is once again missing from Good Morning America but he made sure to promptly update fans on his whereabouts.

Strahan, 51, returned to the GMA desk last week after a three-week absence only to reveal he would be missing the show because of filming for ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid in Los Angeles. The morning news show is broadcast from New York City.

Speaking from a golf cart on the studio lot where the game show is filmed, Strahan told his Instagram followers he would be busy all week shooting the new season of The $100,000 Pyramid, its seventh overall and second in Los Angeles.

The former NFL star told fans to stay tuned into his social media to get behind-the-scenes information about the show, in which he promised they were "going to give a away a lot of money."

michael strahan in new york city
Michael Strahan lights the Empire State Building in celebration of USFL's Season 2 Kick Off in New York City on April 12, 2023. Strahan returned to the "GMA" desk last week after a three-week absence only to reveal he would be missing the show again because of filming for ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid." Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America

"Shooting a lot of episodes, shooting a lot everyday over this whole week, it's going to be a lot of fun," he said in the video.

But fans were not too happy Strahan was skipping GMA after being off-screen from March 27 to take a spring vacation.

"So no GMA this week ? Come on ..... 😢," commented one fan on the Instagram post.

Another added: "Why aren't you doing GMA?"

And a third wrote: "Come back to GMA🥲."

Strahan was replaced by various fill-in hosts during his vacation, including ABC News' chief business, economics, and technology correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis, ABC correspondent Lara Spencer and Deborah Roberts, senior national affairs reporter at ABC News.

During his extended absence earlier this month, Strahan took fans on a tour of his office at SMAC Entertainment, the talent management and production company he co-founded in 2010.

"Had an Adele moment in the office… "When we were young!"… wow our @smacentertainment team has grown UP!! @conschwartz, where did the time go??? And stick around to the end to see the AMAZING and talented @adele!" he captioned the Instagram video showing throwback photos of the SMAC team on the wall.

Strahan also cryptically referred to a new project he was working on and told fans he was "doing some stuff."

He rose to fame playing for the New York Giants as a defensive end, retiring in 2007 after a 15-year playing career.

The footballer then moved into television on sports show NFL Sunday before replacing Regis Philbin on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2012.

