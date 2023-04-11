Michael Strahan's Whereabouts Finally Revealed Amid Lengthy 'GMA' Absence

Michael Strahan will make his long-awaited return to Good Morning America after taking a spring vacation.

The 51-year-old former NFL star was replaced by various fill-in hosts after missing from the GMA desk since March 27.

Concerned fans asked about his whereabouts when Strahan returned to social media in early April.

Michael Strahan is seen at the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square, Manhattan on January 11, 2023, in New York City. He is returning to the show this week. GC Images/Jose Perez

In a video posted to Instagram, he teased that he was working on a new project and was "doing some stuff," but did not update viewers as to when he would be back on GMA.

That question was answered by his long-time co-host Robin Roberts when quizzed by a curious fan on Twitter.

Roberts had taken to the social media platform to update viewers on what they could expect to see on Monday's show, when one fan asked, "Where is Michael Strahan? Miss him."

"He's been enjoying a well-deserved Spring vacation, he'll be back tomorrow," Roberts replied.

During his absence, a series of familiar faces filled in for Strahan.

First up was Rebecca Jarvis, who is ABC News' chief business, economics, and technology correspondent, and then her ABC colleague Lara Spencer took over co-anchoring duties.

Deborah Roberts, the senior national affairs reporter at ABC News, also stepped up to take Strahan's place.

Strahan typically skips Monday's GMA episodes, especially during the NFL season. He would host FOX's NFL Sunday night program, alongside Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee, and Jimmy Johnson.

He retired from the NFL in 2007 after 15 years of playing for the New York Giants for his entire career.

After the end of his professional football playing days, Strahan made the move into television with NFL Sunday, before replacing Regis Philbin on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2012 after hosting 20 episodes in 2011.

He joined the GMA team in 2016 and it was recently revealed Strahan would return to hosting the new season of ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid.

He has said in the past that working in television had not really been in his sights when planning his life after football.

"When my football career ended I had to adapt and figure out what was next. It's important for athletes to remember that when your playing days end, your career and accomplishments are not over," Strahan told Newsweek in 2020.

"The transition may not be easy, and it definitely wasn't easy for me... and I encourage athletes today to do the same thing, to know that they need to look beyond their playing days and plan for the future to make sure their careers can continue, even after they are done playing."