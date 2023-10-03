News

Michael Zack's Last Words Before Florida Execution

By
News Execution Death penalty Florida

A convicted murderer has been executed in Florida, marking the sixth instance of capital punishment in the Sunshine State this year and the eighth during the tenure of Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

Michael Duane Zack III, 54, died by lethal injection at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday. Zack was convicted of killing Laurie Russillo and Ravonne Smith amid a crime spree in June 1996, having met both women at beach bars in the Florida Panhandle.

Zack received a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Russillo and the death penalty for the murder of Smith, whom he was also convicted of sexually assaulting.

A Florida Department of Corrections spokesperson said in an email to Newsweek that Zack declined to request a last meal. He reportedly met with his wife and spiritual adviser in the hours before the execution.

Michael Zack Last Words Death Penalty Florida
A hearse is pictured leaving Florida State Prison following the execution of serial killer Aileen Wuornos on October 9, 2002. Convicted murderer Michael Duane Zack III was executed Tuesday in Florida. Chris Livingston

The execution began promptly at 6 p.m., according to the Associated Press. Zack reportedly said "yes sir" after being asked whether he had any last words. He then looked at the witnesses and said, "I love you all."

Just after being executed, a final statement from Zack was released by anti-death penalty group Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

"Twenty-seven years ago, I was an alcoholic and a drug addict," Zack said in the statement. "I did things that have hurt a lot of people—not only the victims and their families and friends, but my own family and friends as well. I have woken up every single day since then filled with remorse and a wish to make my time here on earth mean something more than the worst thing I ever did."

"I make no excuses," he added. "I lay no blame. But how I wish that I could have a second chance, to live out my days in prison and continue to do all I can to make a difference in this world. To all my brothers on death row, please continue to help each other."

Zack's execution came after a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was denied on Monday, with justices giving no reason for the denial. An appeal to the Florida Supreme Court was also rejected in a unanimous decision last week.

Lawyers for Zack had argued that he should not be executed due to his diminished impulse control, mental and emotional issues caused by Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS), citing a 2002 Supreme Court decision that made intellectual disabilities a disqualifying factor for the death penalty.

The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody disputed the argument that FAS qualifies as an intellectual disability, writing in a Supreme Court filing that "unelected and unrepresentative experts" should not be allowed to intervene despite the argument from Zack's attorneys that "the psychiatric community now views FAS as functionally identical to intellectual disability."

The intellectual disability claim was also cited in one of several arguments against execution by religious and anti-death penalty groups who called on DeSantis to grant Zack clemency.

DeSantis, who has made expanding the death penalty an issue as he seeks the presidency, signed Zack's death warrant on August 17. The governor has far outpaced his recent predecessors in death penalties carried out in his state, although most of the executions have occurred this year.

Shortly before announcing his run for president, DeSantis signed a Florida bill that allows the death penalty to be imposed on child rapists. The bill officially became law on Sunday, but is likely to be challenged, due to the punishment already having been outlawed for rapists by the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Five other men convicted of murder were executed earlier this year in Florida: Donald Dillbeck, Louis Bernard Gaskin, Darryl B. Barwick, Duane Eugene Owen and James Phillip Barnes.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC