Michigan State Shooting Video Shows Suspect Walking Around Campus

A video of the suspect in the Michigan State University Shooting, that took place on Monday night, has begun to circulate on social media.

At least three people were killed from a shooting at MSU in the East Lansing Campus community.

News Nation's Brian Entin shared images of the suspect and what he was wearing during the shooting.

PICTURES: Michigan State Police suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. Call police if you have information. pic.twitter.com/iP2QkFFklW — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2023

He captioned the post: "Pictures: Michigan State Police suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. Call police if you have information."

The RAWSALERT Twitter page shared a video of an individual who fit this description on their page on Monday night.

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus. Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured pic.twitter.com/4tO0RRbAUb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

The page captioned the video: "Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus.

"Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured."

In the video, the shooting suspect is seen walking around on the street in the clothes of the suspect while also wearing a backpack.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.