Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Michigan State Shooting Video Shows Suspect Walking Around Campus

A video of the suspect in the Michigan State University Shooting, that took place on Monday night, has begun to circulate on social media.

At least three people were killed from a shooting at MSU in the East Lansing Campus community.

News Nation's Brian Entin shared images of the suspect and what he was wearing during the shooting.

Michigan State University
Spartan Stadium annex at Michigan State University in East Lansing. A video of the suspect in the Michigan State University Shooting, that took place on Monday night, has begun to circulate on social media. Getty

He captioned the post: "Pictures: Michigan State Police suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. Call police if you have information."

The RAWSALERT Twitter page shared a video of an individual who fit this description on their page on Monday night.

The page captioned the video: "Watch as a man matching the suspect description of the MSU active shooter walks past a fraternity on campus.

"Suspect possibly using the scanner according to traffic. With police reporting that three people have been killed with 5 injured."

In the video, the shooting suspect is seen walking around on the street in the clothes of the suspect while also wearing a backpack.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

