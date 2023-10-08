Mike Lindell Willing To Completely Bankrupt MyPillow To Continue Fight

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has vowed to "never settle" in defamation cases brought against him even if it means his company goes bankrupt.

Lindell is currently embroiled in defamation lawsuits filed by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems. Both companies argue their reputations were severely damaged by Lindell's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was won by Donald Trump and that the companies conspired to rig voting machines.

Lindell is a longtime ally of the former president and one of several who have faced legal action following false claims of election rigging in 2020. He also has spoken out recently about the financial problems MyPillow is facing.

Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, arrives for a "Save America" rally by former US President Donald Trump in support of House of Representatives candidate, Sarah Palin, in Anchorage, Alaska on July 9, 2022. Lindell is facing defamation cases for claims about the 2020 election. GETTY

Speaking with Steve Bannon, former White House senior advisor to Trump and now host of the War Room podcast, Lindell vowed that he would not settle with Dominion and Smartmatic. Lindell said he would "never settle anything" and "never stop fighting no matter" while reiterating false claims about the 2020 election.

Bannon asked Lindell: "You're prepared to take this to the bitter end even if it means the bankruptcy of MyPillow?"

Lindell responded: "We don't have a country if we don't win this. You know what - my employees, everybody understands that.

"This has been amazing the last three days and with the pouring out of support."

Mike Lindell says he is going to continue on with his crusade even if it means MyPillow goes bankrupt and is liquidated, and claims that his employees all understand that. pic.twitter.com/flj4NLbGw5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2023

As he spoke, he clutched a pillow, presumably one from his own range, and held it against his face.

Bannon said the media would "spin this" negatively, claiming they would talk about "the fall of Mike Lindell. We knew he'd go down...it's funny how they protect all of these machine companies. They protect the evil."

In September Lindell said that vendors became uneasy when MyPillow initiated an online auction to sell off industrial equipment and various items that were no longer needed, with some items failing to attract even a single bid.

In response to the situation, Lindell had to reassure his vendors and emphasize that the company was not financially distressed.

Lindell noted that the situation deteriorated further and claimed American Express reduced his credit line from $1 million to $100,000. He mentioned that a vendor even threatened to shorten their payment terms from 120 days to 60 days.

Lindell, who faced challenges with major retailers refusing to stock MyPillow products, had previously accused American Express of severely impacting his company by decreasing his credit line.

He said at the time: "American Express, I wasn't going to say this, we've been with them 15 years and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them, out of the blue they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow."

An American Express spokesperson told Newsweek: "We can't comment on specific customer accounts or applications, but I can tell you that American Express does not make customer decisions based on personal views or political affiliations."

To add to Lindell's troubles, this week lawyers defending him claimed they are seeking to sever ties with him over millions of dollars in outstanding legal fees. In a court filing Thursday, the law firm of Parker Daniels Kibort LLC said Lindell and MyPillow are months behind on their legal bills in three defamation cases, and they can no longer afford to represent him. The firm said continuing to represent Lindell could threaten the survival of their business.

Despite the fallout from not paying his legal representatives, Lindell praised Parker Daniels Kibort for representing him in recent years.

Lindell told Newsweek on Thursday: "We haven't been able to pay them [lawyers] for the past couple of months.

"These lawyers were courageous," Lindell said. "They took on a case where every other lawyer in this country are afraid to take on any case against the electronic voting machines and the evil that's out there. This was a great group of attorneys... and they need to get paid; and if there's no money to pay them, they can't keep going."

Newsweek has contacted MyPillow for comment by email.