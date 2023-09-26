U.S.

Mike Lindell Pleads For Help as MyPillow 'Crippled' by American Express

By
U.S. Mike Lindell 2020 Election Election Fraud Donald Trump

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump's discredited claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, has claimed American Express has taken "our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000" which "just cripples" the company.

The outspoken Republican made the claim on Monday during an appearance on the 'War Room' podcast of Steve Bannon, who served as Trump's White House chief strategist at the beginning of his administration.

In July Lindell claimed MyPillow had "lost $100 million" after major retailers stopped stocking its products in response to his 2020 election fraud claims, saying he was hit by "massive, massive cancellation."

Lindell provided financial support for legal efforts to reverse Joe Biden's election win and the MyPillow logo was included on TrumpMarch.com, a website promoting the January 6, 2021, protest in Washington D.C. which immediately preceded the storming of Congress.

Speaking to Bannon, Lindell commented: "Steve, we really need everybody's help right now. We have things going on I'm going to let you all know this week...

"American Express, I wasn't going to say this, we've been with them 15 years and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them, out of the blue they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow. No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down last Tuesday."

Lindell claimed this is part of an "all out attack on MyPillow" and said his business had also been hit by a second company, which he would discuss on Tuesday.

Bannon responded: "Let me be blunt here's why it is. Because Trump's up 10 points and now the majority of the American people understand the 2020 election was stolen...That's why American Express, they're trying to debank you."

The Republican firebrand was referencing a Washington Post/ABC News poll published this week which found Biden was trailing Trump by 10 points for the 2024 presidential election, though the newspaper did say this was an outlier that didn't match other surveys.

Newsweek has contacted American Express and MyPillow for contact using email.

In August Lindell hosted a two day 'Election Crime Bureau Summit' in Springfield, Missouri, where he suggested flying wi-fi detection devices should be used in future elections to prevent election fraud by checking polling machines are hooked up to the internet.

He commented: "We want those officials to know that we're monitoring them, and they would want to know that too...Who's telling the truth, the machine companies or the evidence there online?"

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Stock photo showing CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell speaking during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Speaking to Steve Bannon on Monday Lindell claimed American Express had cut his company's credit line from $1 million to $100,000. Alex Wong/GETTY

Trump and Lindell's election rigging claims have been rejected repeatedly in the courts and by independent legal and election experts.

MyPillow sold hundreds of pieces of equipment on online auction site K-Bid in July, ranging from vans and forklifts to sewing machines and flat boxes.

Speaking to Minnesota-based newspaper Star Tribune, Lindell said the company was shifting to direct sales via television and email marketing, and sub-leasing some of its old manufacturing space in Shakopee, Minnesota, after box stores and shopping networks "did cancel culture on us" following his election fraud allegations.

