Mike Lindell Debuts New Election Strategy

Mike Lindell has unveiled his new plan to ensure future election security: a drone that flies around polling places to assure that machines are not just connected to the internet but maintain real-time accuracy.

He made the announcement this afternoon on the final day of his two-day Election Crime Bureau Summit in Springfield, Missouri, which reportedly had low attendance on Wednesday.

Lindell is a staunch conservative who has become one of the Republican Party's loudest voices when it comes to election integrity, consistently stating that the 2020 election was rigged to defeat Donald Trump—who just earlier this week, along with 18 others in his orbit, was charged with election-related crimes pertaining to the results in Georgia, a state that was called for President Joe Biden.

"What if I told you that there's a device that's been made for the first time in history that could tell you that that machine was online?...Well, this is what we've been working on for over a year," Lindell said today. "This is a demo, everybody. We have it."

Live from the Mike Lindell event on day 2: so far the plan to secure our elections is to fly a wifi detection device on drones over polling places to see if voting machines are connected to the internet. @springfieldNL pic.twitter.com/gKnaz201MW — Kelly Dereuck (@kelly_dereuck) August 17, 2023

A drone that Lindell estimated can detect internet access within 100 yards is connected to a device known as the Wireless Monitoring Device, described as "a sophisticated network connection monitoring system designed specifically with election security in mind."

According to a video tutorial presented to the audience, that device would detect whether election computers are connected to the internet in municipal, county and state offices and polling places. Anyone with a smartphone, for example, would automatically be detected by the device based on technology that recognizes IP addresses and internal computer hardware.

When a connection is detected, screens affiliated with a command center would display a webpage confirming the connections based on access points and the wireless clients in a particular room or building.

Mike Lindell speaks to members of the media ahead of an expected speech from former US President Donald Trump, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. On Thursday, August 17, Lindell revealed his new device that he claims will ensure election integrity across the United States. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty

Lindell said that all such information would be "securely archived for later analysis," adding that "we now can catch 'em in a lie." He neglected to divulge which state the command center is located, adding that the device has already been utilized in local elections in states including Mississippi and Kentucky.

"We want those officials to know that we're monitoring them, and they would want to know that too...Who's telling the truth, the machine companies or the evidence there online?" said the founder of MyPillow.

Lindell previously told The Daily Beast that this technology would revolutionize elections, while also vowing to defeat a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems—the same company that was legally successful in its lawsuit against Fox News Corporation for similar claims.

Another defamation suit against Lindell, who has borrowed $10 million to fend off the Dominion accusations, was made by ex-Dominion employee Eric Coomer, who claims Lindell defiled his character with his false election fraud claims.

Attorneys for Dominion previously told Newsweek that Lindell is a "schoolyard bully" who they have no intention to settle with after first filing the lawsuit in February 2021.

In March of this year, Lindell told Newsweek that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was conducting a personal tax audit on him, which he deemed "suspicious."

Others who were scheduled to attend and speak at Lindell's summit included Rudy Giuliani, who along with Trump was indicted in Georgia, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The summit was broadcast on YouTube, the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), and a website called Frankspeech.

Newsweek reached out to Lindell via email for comment.