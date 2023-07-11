Mike Lindell Reveals MyPillow Has Lost $100M as He Auctions Off Equipment

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has claimed the company "lost $100 million" after major retailers stopped stocking its products in response to his vocal support for the discredited conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Due to its difficult financial situation, the company is currently selling hundreds of pieces of surplus equipment on the online auction site K-Bid, and subleasing manufacturing space.

Trump is continuing to insist the 2020 presidential contest was rigged against him, despite the claim being repeatedly rejected in court and by independent and even Republican-leaning legal experts. Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating whether Trump broke the law in his bid to overturn the election, including his role in the January 6, 2021, storming of Congress by Trump supporters.

Speaking to the Minnesota-based newspaper Star Tribune, Lindell said MyPillow was hit with a "massive, massive cancellation" after his election fraud claims.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at a "Save America" rally in Warren, Michigan, on October 1, 2022. MyPillow is selling equipment online after a number of major retailers stopped working with the company. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/GETTY

"We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us," he said.

Newsweek reached out to MyPillow and Mike Lindell via the contact form on the official MyPillow website for comment.

Lindell provided financial backing for legal efforts to reverse the 2020 election outcome and the MyPillow logo was included on TrumpMarch.com, a website promoting the January 6 rally that led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

MyPillow was later dropped by a number of major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's.

In response, Lindell told Star Tribune that MyPillow had shifted its focus to direct sales via television and email marketing and is subleasing some of its former manufacturing space in Shakopee, Minnesota.

"We kind of needed a building and a half, but now with these moves we're making, we can get it down to our one building," he said.

Some 854 pieces of equipment are currently being sold by MyPillow on K-Bid, ranging from vans and forklifts to sewing machines and flat boxes. Lindell told the newspaper that the equipment will need to be replaced if the major retailers "ever come back."

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Lindell and a number of other Trump allies for $1.3 billion in response to unfounded claims that polling machines produced by the company were involved in rigging the 2020 election. Lindell has denied any wrongdoing.

In April, Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit caused by Fox News hosts and guests baselessly accusing the company of working to rig the election against Trump.

Responding to the verdict, Dominion attorney Justin Nelson said: "People across the political spectrum can and should disagree on issues, even of the most profound importance. But for our democracy to endure another 250 years and hopefully much longer, we must share a commitment to facts."