MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has revealed he has spent $40 million on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lindell, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly pushed false claims that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the 2020 election.

He launched Frank Speech last year after being booted off Twitter for promoting conspiracy theories.

In a recent interview, Lindell told the right-wing Right Side Broadcasting Network that he needs "help" and will soon be allowing people to buy stock in his platform.

"This is gonna be amazing," he said. "We're offering stock to the public. I want every person out there to have a little piece of the pie for our voice for this country."

He added: "With the money that I used to save this country... I've spent over $40 million... and I need help. You know, we need help but we need help making the voice bigger and we need help."

A clip of Lindell's comments was shared on Twitter by lawyer Ron Filipkowski, where it has amassed more than 200,000 views.

It comes after Lindell was ordered by an arbitration panel last month to pay $5 million to a software engineer in a dispute over data that Lindell claims proves that China interfered in the U.S. 2020 elections.

The decision stemmed from a "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" in which Lindell offered $5 million to anyone who could prove that data he possessed did not show Chinese interference in the 2020 election.

The panel ruled that Robert Zeidman, reportedly a Trump voter from Nevada, had examined the data and ascertained it did not have anything to do with the 2020 election. The panel ordered Lindell to pay Zeidman the $5 million prize.

MyPillow Guy CEO Mike Lindell arrives at a gathering of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump near Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Florida. Lindell says he has spent $40 million trying to prove the 2020 election was rigged. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

And in March, Lindell told Newsweek that he was forced to borrow $10 million to fight defamation lawsuits from voting machine companies. He said he was also facing a personal tax audit that he called "suspicious."

Dominion Voting Systems, Smartmatic, and former Dominion employee Eric Coomer have filed lawsuits against Lindell.

Lindell said that his company was forced to take out a large loan to defend against the lawsuits.

"Where does the attack end? It kind of seems suspicious: 'Well, let's audit him, see how much money he has left and we'll take that too," Lindell said.

"I had to borrow $10 million to fight these lawsuits and fight everything against it."

