Mike Lindell's $5 Million Fail Spurs Jokes and Mockery

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday was ordered by an arbitration panel to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who debunked his data about the 2020 presidential election.

News of the decision quickly spread on social media, where Lindell was ridiculed by people like Democratic Representative Mondaire Jones of New York, who simply tweeted a link to a story with a caption that said "LOL."

The panel's decision stemmed from a 2021 symposium in which Lindell—an election denier and close ally of Donald Trump—claimed he possessed data that proved Chinese interference affected the results of the 2020 election. He also offered $5 million to anyone who could prove his data did not correspond to the election.

Computer forensics expert Robert Zeidman, 63, ended up proving Lindell wrong, according to a private arbitration panel. The panel ruled that Zeidman, who The Washington Post said was a Trump voter from Nevada, had successfully examined Lindell's data and found it did not prove that voter fraud occurred in the election. As a result, the panel said, Lindell Management, which created the contest, must give Zeidman $5 million after initially refusing to pay him.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell arrives at a gathering of Donald Trump supporters near Trump's residence at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on April 4. This week, Lindell was mocked on social media after an arbitration panel ordered him to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert it said debunked data Lindell had on the 2020 presidential election. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

People soon started piling on Lindell after news outlets reported the panel's decision.

"LMFAOOOO, Mike Lindell's crazy ass has to pay $5 million because he offered $5 million to anyone who could prove he was a stupid election-denying moron," author Majid Padellan tweeted. "Easy money."

"Mike is NOT happy about that," Jon Cooper, former national finance chair for Draft Biden, wrote about the news.

David French, a columnist for The New York Times, called the decision "hilarious and just" in a tweet, while writer/podcast host Victor Shi wrote: "You can't make this stuff up. Mike Lindell literally messed around & found out. LOL."

You're not going to believe this. Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, has just been ordered by an arbitration panel to pay $5 MILLION to someone who debunked his 2020 election lies. You can't make this stuff up. Mike Lindell literally messed around & found out. LOL. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 20, 2023

"HAHAHA BREAKING: Remember when the Pillow Man offered people $5M to "prove him wrong"? Well, an arbitrator just ordered Lindell to pay $5M to an expert who proved him wrong. HAHAHAHA," Allison Gill wrote on the Twitter account for her podcast, Mueller, She Wrote.

HAHAHA BREAKING: Remember when the Pillow Man offered people $5M to "prove him wrong"? Well, an arbitrator just ordered Lindell to pay $5M to an expert who proved him wrong. HAHAHAHA https://t.co/gSWMX5A9Y6 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) April 20, 2023



Reached for comment, Lindell responded by vowing to fight the panel's ruling.

"Horrible and wrong decision! This will end up in court!" Lindell told Newsweek in a text. "We are having the Election Crime Bureau Summit on August 16-17th in Missouri! This is just another attack to try and stop us from getting rid of the Electronic Voting Machines and going to paper ballots! Hand counted!"

Lindell continued: "Zeidman admits that he was unable to decode the files we gave him. How then could he possibly prove that they were not related to the 2020 election? This was all a coverup and an attack!"

In a statement released by his legal counsel, Zeidman said: "I am obviously really happy about the arbitrators' decision. They clearly saw this as I did—that the data we were given at the symposium was not at all what Mr. Lindell said it was. The truth is finally out there."