Mike Lindell's Auction of MyPillow Equipment Is Not Going To Plan

The auction of more than 800 pieces of "surplus industrial equipment" by MyPillow appears to have got off to a slow start, with more than 100 items having no bids at all whilst many others are currently going for well below the market price.

MyPillow is owned by Mike Lindell, a Donald Trump supporter who said he "lost $100 million" after major retailers stopped stocking his products after he became a vocal proponent of the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against the Republican candidate.

Lindell is the latest conservative figure to be facing consequences for backing Trump's claims that the election was stolen. An ethics committee in Washington D.C. has recommended Rudy Giuliani should have his law license revoked in the capital, in response to having "claimed massive election fraud" whilst having "no evidence." Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently investigating whether Trump himself broke the law, including what role he played in the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack which saw Congress stormed by hundreds of his supporters.

Stock photo of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on October 1, 2022. MyPillow is currently auctioning more than 850 pieces of "equipment" online, with more than 100 yet to receive a single bid. GETTY/JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP

MyPillow is currently selling 854 items on the online auction site K-Bid, with bidding due to finish at various different times on Tuesday.

Of the available items, more than 100 have yet to receive a single bid, including a 60-door locker unit, a package of "approx. (54) span track rollers" and a large wooden desk with two swivel chairs.

Others currently have a top bid that appears to be significantly below the items' market value. For example, a 45-inch by 20-inch 'Hytrol Power Belt Conveyor' is currently going for $5, despite similar products being sold for more than $250 on other second-hand websites.

Similarly an "entry security cage," 88x66x99 inches in size, also has $5 as the top bid, whilst similar items are being sold second-hand, for over $1,000 elsewhere.

It should be noted that bids on online auction sites such as K-Bid often increase dramatically closer to the bidding deadline.

On eBay, the world's biggest online auction site, buyers are advised to: "Bide your time. By placing your highest bid in the closing seconds, you stand a greater chance of getting the item."

Newsweek has reached out to MyPillow for comment via the online contact form on their official website.

Mike Lindell’s emergency auction is a disaster. There’s dozens of items with $5 bids. Plus, they have pallets of “surplus” pillows selling for $51 a pallet. pic.twitter.com/NTwzoZjbM5 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 12, 2023

The low initial bids have attracted criticism and some ridicule on social media.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot from one of the lots, commenting: "Mike Lindell's emergency auction is a disaster. There's dozens of items with $5 bids. Plus, they have pallets of 'surplus' pillows selling for $51 a pallet."

Another user replied: "Industrial machines selling for $5 right now" followed by two "face with tears of joy" emojis.

A third joked: "Is he also auctioning off his 'evidence' about the election?"