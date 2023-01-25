Mike Pence 'Almost Bragged' About Classified Documents—Tucker Carlson

Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggested Mike Pence "almost bragged" about the appearance of classified documents at the former vice president's Indiana home, rather than worrying about facing prosecution.

In the latest twist in the saga of classified White House materials not being properly returned to the National Archives, Pence's lawyers confirmed that a "small number of documents" were found at his home during a search last week. These were then handed over to the government.

Pence said he was "unaware" of the existence of sensitive materials at his private property and that he would be willing to fully cooperate with any inquiry.

The discovery comes as Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for failing to return hundreds of classified and top secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 as requested, as well as allegedly hindered the federal attempt to retrieve them.

President Joe Biden is also facing continuing scrutiny and under a special counsel investigation after Obama-era classified materials were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on more than one occasion, as well as a think tank office he previously used in Washington D.C.

Speaking on his Tuesday night prime time show, Carlson suggested that Pence may have "swooped in" and saved Biden by revealing classified documents from his time as vice president were also found at his home.

Carlson suggested that, despite Pence repeatedly saying during media interviews that he was not in possession of any classified materials, his lawyers conducted a search of his home after being asked to do so by federal prosecutors wanting to build a case against Trump.

"The point would be to show that not every federal official walks off with state secrets. Donald Trump was uniquely evil in that regard, as in so many others," Carlson said. "'See, Mike Pence didn't do it.'

"So if that was the plan and we suspect that it was, it backfired spectacularly because Mike Pence's lawyer promptly discovered classified documents."

Carlson added it was "odd" that Pence immediately notified authorities, as well as congressional leaders, about the appearance of the documents because "what he did was a felony."

"We've heard that again and again. Keeping classified documents at home unsecured is a felony," Carlson said.

"But Pence didn't seem embarrassed about it at all. In fact, he almost bragged about it. So clearly, Mike Pence is not worried about being punished for keeping secret documents in his home. And that's strange in a country where all laws are supposed to apply equally to all people. But Mike Pence is not worried about FBI raids. And that's interesting. Maybe someday we'll learn why."

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection to his classified materials investigation. While Trump's and Pence's relationship fell apart in the wake of the January 6 attack, the former president was quick to defend his one-time loyal ally after classified documents were found at his home.

"Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Pence has been contacted for comment.