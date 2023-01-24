Steve Bannon Claims 'Judas Pence' Is Covering for Biden

Steve Bannon on Tuesday responded to the news that classified documents were recently found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence by claiming the Republican was trying to help President Joe Biden.

"Judas Pence attempts to provide cover for Biden," Bannon posted on his Gettr account with a link to a news story about Pence.

Bannon once served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump and hosts the War Room podcast.

He is also currently facing charges that he defrauded the donors of the We Build the Wall campaign, which was created to construct a wall along the border the United States shares with Mexico. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud investors.

Bannon's comments regarding Pence came after multiple media outlets reported that a lawyer for the former vice president found around a dozen documents marked as classified during a search of Pence's Indiana home.

The documents were reportedly discovered on January 16, and the National Archives and Records Administration was notified about the matter in a letter dated January 18. The FBI later collected the documents, according to reports.

Bannon's take on Pence's handling of documents contrasts with a message posted by Trump earlier in the day.

"Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Leave him alone!!!"

Pence wasn't the only Republican politician targeted by Bannon on Tuesday. Soon after his post on Pence, Bannon criticized Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In another Gettr post, Bannon shared a tweet that included video of Graham being asked by reporters about the controversy surrounding Biden's classified documents.

"I've known President Biden for a long time. I'd be shocked if there's anything sinister here," Graham said in the clip.

Bannon took issue with Graham's defense of the president, writing, "Revolting—Graham is a cancer, his national security ideas are 180 degrees opposite of America First...the EXACT opposite..."

Bannon has previously used harsh words to describe Pence.

During an August broadcast of War Room, he condemned Pence for defending the FBI after the bureau was attacked for conducting a search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents.

During a speech at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, Pence referred to the GOP as "the party of law and order" and said "calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

"Just a disgusting coward," Bannon said in response to Pence's comments about the FBI, according to The Independent. "Of course, we're the party of law and order, right. But this is not what we're talking about. We're talking about a police state. And you don't have the guts to stand up to it."

Newsweek reached out to Pence and Bannon for comment.