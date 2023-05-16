News

Mike Pence Gears Up for Presidential Run as Supporters Launch Super PAC

By
News Mike Pence Donald Trump Republicans 2024 Election

Supporters of former Vice President Mike Pence are launching a new super PAC in preparation for Pence's expected challenge to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Allies of the former vice president are expected to launch the "Committed to America" super PAC on Tuesday, signaling that Pence will announce a campaign modeled on the political stylings of former President Ronald Reagan in the coming weeks, according to a Monday report from the Associated Press (AP).

Tensions between Pence and Trump have been ramping up since the end of their working relationship in January 2021, with the former president repeatedly lashing out at Pence for failing to aid in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

The pro-Pence super PAC will reportedly be co-chaired by former GOP Representative Jeb Hensarling, a close Pence ally, and long-serving Republican consultant Scott Reed, who previously served as the manager of Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign.

Mike Pence Super PAC 2024 Republicans Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence is pictured on April 25, 2023. Ex-President Donald Trump, inset, is shown at a rally in Minden, Nevada, on November 8, 2022. A pro-Pence super PAC is reportedly set to be announced on Tuesday in anticipation of Pence's expected candidacy in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Drew Angerer; Justin Sullivan

"The country's at a real crossroads and the Republican Party needs a strong conservative candidate who can win," Reed told AP. "Pence has the experience, the unparalleled character, communication skills and the conservative credentials to win both the nomination and a general election."

"People know Mike Pence, they just don't know him well," he added. "This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true economic, social and national security conservative—a Reagan conservative."

Bobby Saparow, who managed the successful 2022 reelection campaign of Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, will serve as Committed to America's executive director. Like Pence, Kemp fell out of favor with Trump after failing to overturn the 2020 results. He defeated a Trump-endorsed challenger last year.

The timeline for Pence's expected entry into the 2024 race is unclear. However, the former vice president told CBS News last month that he would make a decision "well before late June."

Read more

Polls indicate that Trump, despite a recent cascade of legal troubles that have included his indictment on felony charges in New York, is far and away the leading candidate in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination.

An average of recent polls from RealClearPolitics finds Trump ahead by more than 34 points of his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not announced his candidacy but is widely expected to enter the race.

Pence is in a distant third place, being favored by around 6 or 7 percent of Republican voters in the majority of recent polls. While officially entering the race may boost his numbers, the chances of Pence defeating his old boss appear slim at the moment.

Newsweek has reached out via email to the offices of Pence and Trump for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC