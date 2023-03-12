Mike Pence Predicts Trump Will Be Held Accountable

Former Vice President Mike Pence predicted on Saturday that Donald Trump will be held accountable for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Trump and Pence's once-close working relationship during their White House tenure was marred by the riot when a group of Trump supporters, allegedly motivated by the former president's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, sought to block President Joe Biden's Electoral College certification.

Pence declined to overturn the election results, sparking Trump's ire and beginning a years-long feud that has seen both men criticize the other's response to the insurrection.

The former vice president offered perhaps his strongest rebuke against Trump during a speech at the Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said. "I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

He added: "Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace. And it mocks decency to portray it any other way."

