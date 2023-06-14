Mike Pence Reverses Stance on Trump's Indictment

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he "can't defend" the "very serious" allegations made against Donald Trump in his federal indictment over the handling of classified documents.

Pence made the comments Tuesday during an interview with The Wall Street Journal's editorial board. The position marks a reversal for Pence, who last week said he hoped the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring federal charges against Trump, arguing that the move would send a "terrible message to the world."

Trump, through his attorney Todd Blanche, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts. The indictment, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, accuses the former president of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump has maintained his innocence and accused federal prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons. He is the first former U.S. president to be federally indicted.

Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence leaves a campaign stop in Urbandale, Iowa, on June 8. The former vice president said this week he "can't defend" the "very serious" allegations in the federal indictment against Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations. And I can't defend what is alleged," Pence told the Journal. "But the president is entitled to his day in court. He's entitled to bring a defense, and I want to reserve judgment until he has the opportunity to respond."

Pence then seemed to criticize the Justice Department for its previous probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which found no links to Trump's campaign.

"After years of politicization," Pence said of the classified documents indictment, "it's hard for me to believe that politics didn't play some role in this decision."

He also told the newspaper that "no one is above the law" but added that "as Americans you're innocent until proven guilty."

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Pence via email for comment.

Earlier this month, Pence announced he's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He entered a crowded field of GOP hopefuls, which already included former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Less than 24 hours after Pence's announcement, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also began his presidential campaign.

Pence currently trails his former running mate, according to multiple national polls. Trump holds a sizable lead in the 2024 Republican field, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis follows behind at a distant second place.

Days before he kicked off his presidential run, Pence was informed by the Justice Department that he will not face charges for his own handling of classified documents that he had taken with him after leaving office.

When news broke that Pence would not be charged, Trump celebrated the decision.

"Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax. That's great, but when am I going to be fully exonerated, I'm at least as innocent as he is," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.