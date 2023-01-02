Miley Cyrus Releasing Music on Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday Sparks Debate

Miley Cyrus' decision to release new music on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday has sparked debate.

On January 1, the singer, 30, surprised her social media followers by announcing her latest song, "Flowers."

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," she posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Cyrus shared a teaser of the tune and sang the lyrics, "I can love me better than you can."

The track will be released on January 13, the same day as Hemsworth's birthday. It's unclear, however, if Cyrus chose the date deliberately or if it's merely a coincidence.

Newsweek has reached out to Cyrus for comment.

Still, fans couldn't help but point out the seemingly subtle shade on Twitter.

"We love an independent queen!" one person wrote in a comment, which racked up over 3,300 likes.

"Oh she's petty and I love her for that," a second said in reply.

"Ouuu she acting shady," a third chimed in. "We love to see it!!"

"She's pulling a Taylor Swift, love it," author Missy Antoine tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, suggested that Cyrus should move on from the Australia native, 32.

"She needs to get over it lol seriously it's just creepy now," one commenter said, while another asked, "Did they separate like 4 years ago? Why is she still giving him the time of the day?"

"Girl I love you but let that man go already DAAAAMN," said another commenter.

"We will be celebrating Liam's birthday instead of listening to that," one commenter wrote.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the film The Last Song in 2009.

[Liam has] become my best friend in the whole wide world," Cyrus told Parade in 2010. "I love him. He really respects me for who I am because coming from Australia, he really didn't know me as the celebrity I am here. I got to tell him about myself on my own terms and my own way. He had no preconceived notion of who I was supposed to be."

After falling in love during filming, the pair went on to break up and get back together several times before Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in 2012. In 2013, they split again and in November 2015, Hemsworth gave a rare statement on their on-and-off romance.

"You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose," the actor told Men's Fitness. "I guess some people just come with a little more baggage. I mean, look—we were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change. And that's good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn't just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be."

Hemsworth added that Cyrus is a "free spirit" who will "always surprise people with what she does."

The pair didn't walk down the aisle until December 2018, and by January 2020, their divorce was finalized.

In an interview with Howard Stern in December 2020, Cyrus hinted at the reason for their uncoupling.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting," the former Disney Channel star said, before noting, "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.