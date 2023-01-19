Miley Cyrus Spoke on Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumors—Everything She Said

Miley Cyrus' new single has sparked social media speculation that the singer's former husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, may have cheated on her during their marriage.

The duo met while filming The Last Song together in 2009 and walked the red carpet as a couple at the film's premiere in 2010. Cyrus and Hemsworth then went through a series of breakups, before getting engaged in 2012, but that engagement was ultimately called off in 2013.

By 2017, things were back on again and the couple married on December 23, 2018, shortly after a devastating fire that burned down their house, but they announced their divorce just nine months later in August of 2019.

Following their divorce things seemed to be quiet on the Cyrus/ Hemsworth front, until the beginning of 2023, when Cyrus announced her new single "Flowers" was set to be released on January 13, which also happens to be Hemsworth's birthday.

The coincidental timing was the catalyst for an avalanche of rumors about the former lovebirds, and the release of the single and music video to go with it only led to more speculation.

Among all the theorizing, however, some fans seem to have missed, or forgotten, that Cyrus has actually addressed the issue of whether there was infidelity in her marriage before.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how the rumors started and what Cyrus has said about cheating in her marriage in the past.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cheating Rumors

The social media rumors began when Cyrus, 30, released breakup track "Flowers" on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday.

The song refers to a relationship that has ended, and its lyrics include: "We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn," and: "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand."

Some users on social media claim that the lyrics are a direct reference to Bruno Mars' 2012 single "When I Was Your Man," the chorus of which says, "I should have bought you flowers/ And held your hand/ Should have gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance."

Some TikTok users have claimed that Hemsworth dedicated Mars' song to Cyrus at their wedding, while other say it was when they got engaged, though this has never been said by either Cyrus or Hemsworth.

Many TikTokers have pointed out that this rumor may not even make sense as "When I Was Your Man" is a breakup song, so it would be strange for it to be used at an engagement or wedding celebration.

The rumor of infidelity really started to gain traction when a pop-culture Twitter account, called Pop Tingz, posted a tweet saying: "The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married."

The house where the music video for

Miley Cyrus’ "Flowers" was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married. pic.twitter.com/y6wGzWk9ll — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 13, 2023

The tweet has, at the time of writing, garnered over 48,000 likes, despite the claim never being verified, or even alluded to, by Cyrus.

Many Twitter users have responded to the tweet by asking for proof, but so far there has been no response.

What Miley Has Said About the Cheating Rumors

In 2019 Cyrus took to Twitter to address rumors of infidelity in her marriage to Hemsworth.

In a lengthy thread where the singer spoke about various controversies from her past, including times when she "experimented with drugs" and being "kicked off [animated film] Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake," Cyrus adamantly denied any cheating had occurred.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade," the singer told her followers, of which she now has 46.8 million.

She added: "I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Hemsworth has since moved on from his marriage to Cyrus with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, while Cyrus has been linked to musician Maxx Morando.

The pair were first rumored to be dating at the end of 2021, and have been spotted together several times, but have never officially confirmed they are an item.