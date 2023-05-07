Work

Millennials Expect an Early Promotion at Work More Than Gen Z

Millennials expect to receive a promotion at work far earlier than most Generation Z workers, highlighting a stark difference between the age groups, a poll has revealed.

A poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek asked 1,500 U.S. adults whether they think a new hire should expect to be promoted within their first two years at a company.

The overall consensus to the question showed that 55 percent of participants answered yes, 25 percent said no and 20 percent of those surveyed said they weren't sure.

Millennials expect promotions in 2 years
Stock image of two business people. Poll results indicate that millennials were more likely to expect to be promoted within two years than any other age group. fizkes/Getty Images

More men than women appeared to expect a promotion within the first two years, as 59 percent of men surveyed said yes, compared to 50 percent of women who replied no.

The results highlighted a stark difference in opinion when participants were categorized by age. Those in Gen Z (18-24) did not necessarily think two years was enough time to anticipate a promotion, as 45 percent said they'd expect a promotion within two years, and 38 percent said they wouldn't.

In contrast, 74 percent of adults aged 25 to 44 (roughly the millennial age group) felt that two years was enough time to expect a promotion while 17 percent did not.

Kendall Berg, a career coach, insists that two years is enough time for a hard worker to be promoted. The 32-year-old regularly shares advice and tips on social media to guide people through the best ways to accelerate their careers.

Berg told Newsweek: "Two years is enough time to expect a promotion if you are a high performer and your leader does not provide longer timeline expectations.

"Generally, I feel that two years is about the cadence for high performers within an organization. Make sure you have conversations with your boss about wanting a promotion. If they don't know your expectation, it can be hard for them to meet your two-year mark."

Participants were also asked whether they would consider leaving a job if they didn't receive a promotion within the two years.

Some 31 percent of Gen Z workers would consider quitting, while 53 percent would be happy to carry on working in that role without a promotion.

Job Resignation Malicious Compliance
Above, a calendar date of when an employee quit their job. A majority of millennials would consider resigning if they weren't promoted within two years after being hired. Ildo Frazao/iStock

Comparatively, 61.5 percent of millennials would think about resigning if they weren't promoted within two years in a job, and 31percent would continue in their role.

Though millennials might believe that two years is ample time to obtain a promotion, Priya Virdee, 36, project manager in the banking sector, noted that this shouldn't make them complacent.

Virdee thinks that after 18 months individuals should be clear with their managers that they want to progress up the career ladder.

"An employee is in no position to expect a promotion," Virdee told Newsweek. "If you are simply doing the job you signed up for then you shouldn't expect a promotion out of thin air.

"If you are going above and beyond your objective then this should be acknowledged. At 18 months, I would have those conversations, so that by two years I know I'm making steps towards promotion."

Virdee added that career growth ultimately comes down to the individual, and if they're stagnating rather than progressing, looking elsewhere is an option.

"If you're a high performer, with top performance ratings in two years, but there's no room for a promotion, and your managers have been open about this, combined with a desire for a challenge, then yes I would jump ship."

