Brave Mini-Dachshund Squares Up to Two Huge Dogs—'Believes She Is Very Big'

A tiny sausage dog taking on two huge hounds in a tug-of-war battle has the internet applauding.

In the cute clip shared to TikTok by user MandyA (@mandya1226), her Great Dane Finnigan and Old English sheepdog Murphy are embroiled in a game of tug-of-war, with each dog pulling on the end of a chew toy.

Refusing to be left out, her mini-dachshund Ginger walks over and bites down on the middle of the rope. Despite her small size, Ginger aggressively pulls on the chew toy, giving it her all.

A stock photo of a dachshund playing tug-of-war with a chew toy. Miniature sausage dog Ginger refused to let her size hold her back. luckat/iStock/Getty Images Plus

She's so small that her little legs lift off the ground, but she continues to hold on while her brothers tug the rope back and forth across their owner's living room.

In the video's caption, MandyA describes Ginger as a "mini-dachshund who believes she is very big."

"These are my knucklehead dogs," she wrote alongside the post. "They are all the bestest buds!"

According to Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of dog-training center Opportunity Barks, it's common for small dogs to engage in "big dog" behavior—particularly among certain breeds.

"As humans, we tend to view dogs based on what they're capable of," she told Newsweek. "But every dog, regardless of size, has a need to express their inner dogginess."

The dachshund's name translates to "badger dog" in German. According the American Kennel Club, the dachshund made its appearance in Germany in the 17th century and was created to hunt badgers... in their den. "Trapped in tight tunnels, relying on its own wits, the Dachshund needed to be independent, bold, and not a little bit combative," writes the website.

A "standard" Dachshund—the original form—can weigh between 16 and 32 pounds on average, with their short legs ideal for burrowing. The mini variety, like Ginger, rarely weighs more than 11 pounds. Sausage dogs may now be popular pets, but they haven't lost those fierce instincts.

"They still have that drive," Siegfried said. "Dachshunds don't think they're a big dog, there's just a lot of 'dog' in that little body."

Animal lovers adored Ginger and her determination, with the tug-of-war battle receiving 1.8 million views.

"When you couldn't decide between getting it in small, medium, and large," joked Sadie.

"That is one random variety," agreed erinandjuan. "I love that they're including her," commented Terra Regula.

"My money's on the little one," said The Fox and Her Hounds."Dachshund has big dog energy," wrote user5919386889091. "Such big sass in a little package," said stormey dreamer.

"I'm pretty sure Ginger rules the house!" commented Elizabeth Nagle939.

