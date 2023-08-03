Hearts Melt as 'Former Aggressive Dog' Noticeably Enjoys Flight With Owner

A video of a formerly aggressive dog traveling calmly on a plane, after getting on a train for the first time ever, has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @cooperand0live, the TikTok account of a dog trio, including a miniature pinscher called Olive, and had 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

The video begins with a message overlaid on it that reads: "Take my former aggressive dog to the airport with me." The footage shows the dog in a harness while being carried onto an escalator.

The dog is later seen looking through the window of an aircraft, where "she has no idea she's 35,000 feet high," another message says.

A file photo of a small dog on a plane, sitting next to a passenger in a window seat. A video of a formerly aggressive miniature pinscher dog enjoying a plane ride has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains: "Different airlines have different rules about whether and how a pet can travel. Depending on the airline, your pet may be able to travel on your flight either in the cabin or in the cargo hold."

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) advises that only small dogs and cats are allowed to travel in a plane cabin. "Some airlines may not even allow them in, and will transport them as special baggage in a heated and ventilated hold."

The latest viral clip later shows the pup getting on a train heading to the airport, as another note across the video says: "She did so well for her 1st time on a train."

The miniature pinscher is later seen visiting the airport "doggie bathroom" and doing "some tricks," before boarding the plane to "get the energy out," according to messages overlaid on the video.

A subsequent message across the clip reads: "She wasn't perfect on the plane and let out a little bark," as the dog is seen under a seat later looking out a window.

A March 2022 article from the American Veterinary Medical Association noted that "to the untrained eye, a snarling or barking dog may be seen as overly threatening or aggressive when in fact the dog is behaving normally in the particular situation."

Veterinary behaviorist Karen Overall said in the article: "Maybe there are communication errors or uncertainty, or maybe a dog was behaving aggressively but reconsidered after obtaining more information from one of the participants."

Overall, who is a professor of behavior medicine at Canada's Atlantic Veterinary College at the University of Prince Edward Island, said that "aggression is fundamentally an anxiety disorder."

She explained that: "The response to a triggering circumstance is episodic in fear and fear aggression, but chronic in anxiety since the initial trigger is the underlying state itself."

'She Did So Good'

The dog in the latest clip was later seen "so happy" walking through Denver airport after the plane landed, "where we played her favorite game," a note across the video reads.

Several TikTokers were delighted by the dog in the latest clip.

User @michiganmuttkora said: "Literally the happiest small dog I've ever seen."

DawnDelphi wrote: "I wouldn't blame her for barking. I'd bark too on a plane."

JM STYLE HOUSE noted: "She did so good, bark is FORGIVEN."

User @_whoa_jsmn_ said: "Love how well your dog is trained. Well done."

Ryan Talks And Eats wrote "what a sweetheart," while @mysterybbwlady noted "awwww she so cute I'm in love."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.