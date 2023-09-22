Miniature Horse Helps Nervous Rescue Feel At Ease: 'Welcoming Committee'

This miniature horse might be one of the smallest in the paddock, but he has one of the biggest personalities, and he is always happy to make the other horses feel at ease.

After rescuing a new project horse called Silver, equestrian and TikTok user @thoseweirdhorsegirls was getting worried that the horse seemed nervous and afraid of the other animals, even the miniature horse named Thunder.

Thunder wasn't going to let that stop him from getting close to Silver, however. Poster @thoseweirdhorsegirls, from Washington, told Newsweek that he "has taken it upon himself to be the welcoming committee." The miniature horse is doing his best to make Silver feel more at home in the paddock by welcoming and nurturing the new rescue.

From left: Thunder the miniature horse, and Silver the newest rescue, pictured together. Silver was very nervous when he first joined the rescue farm, but Thunder was on standby to help him feel at ease and grow in confidence. @thoseweirdhorsegirls / TikTok

"I rescued Thunder four years ago, and I think that he really understands what it's like for these newcomers to feel afraid and out of place, and to not have anyone they feel they can trust," the owner said.

"Horses naturally live in herds, so it's very important for them to have bonds with other horses. And Thunder becomes that new herd for all the new rescues and project horses that come to the farm."

The wholesome animal friendship has been a huge hit on social media, and the video has been viewed more than 65,000 times since it was posted on September 18. There are a number of other horses on the farm, so the more Silver becomes accustomed to his surroundings, the more comfortable he will feel around his new equine family.

Thunder's owner said: "I'm surprised the video took off like it did, but I'm really glad people seem to be enjoying it and can see what a special little horse Thunder is. If he knew, he would be flattered, as he loves attention."

In the sweet video, Silver was initially very afraid of Thunder and too nervous to go near him at first, but after a few days, she learned to trust the miniature horse. As Silver started growing in confidence and trotting around the paddock, Thunder stayed nearby, as the owner wrote that he is "so aware and kind to new and nervous horses."

In just a few short days, Silver went from completely terrified to looking relaxed and at ease, all because she had Thunder by her side. "He helped Silver feel safe and comfortable with him and in her new home," wrote @thoseweirdhorsegirls on TikTok.

The viral video has received over 7,000 likes and many comments from social-media users who have praised Thunder's loving nature.

One TikTok user commented to say that he's a "miniature support pony," while another person wrote: "The little ones are pure gold."

After seeing the footage of how much Silver grew in confidence, a third TikTok user responded: "Aww I love that they are sharing a meal together."

