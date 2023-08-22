Wonky-Nosed Horse Sent To Slaughter Because 'Nobody Wanted Him' Is Rescued

After being born with a wonky nose, a horse called Moose has been saved from slaughter and neglect, and is now living his best life.

Caitlin Cimini, from Rancho Relaxo, a non-profit animal rescue organization and sanctuary in New Jersey, explained that Moose was born with a congenital defect known as wry nose, which means he requires lots of special care. Earlier in his life, Moose was due to be slaughtered because of his condition, Cimini telling Newsweek that "he was disposed of because nobody wanted him."

She continued: "The breeder disposed of him, but he was rescued by a sanctuary who ended up not being a very good sanctuary and it turned into a case of neglect for Moose. So he was technically rescued twice.

"Then he ended up with us, and now he's safe forever. He's just a really special guy, he has the best personality in the world, he is the leader in his pasture and all the other horses look to him for advice and approval."

Moose is pictured in stills from a video posted online by Rancho Relaxo. Although Moose was born with a congenital malformation, Caitlin Cimini of non-profit animal rescue organization and sanctuary Rancho Relaxo insists he doesn't think he's any different to other horses. @boochaces

Despite his difficult past, Moose is very loving, Cimini describing him as "a really special guy." At Rancho Relaxo, Moose is getting all the care he needs for his defect and receiving regular vet checks to ensure he is healthy and getting all the nutrition he requires.

Wry nose, or campylorrhinus lateralis, is a malformation that's thought to predominantly affect thoroughbreds. The condition results in a unilateral deviation to one side of the face, and according to the Journal of Equine Veterinary Science, can result in airway obstruction or dental problems.

While surgery can be performed in some cases to correct the deviation, it isn't always the right call. As Moose regularly gets checked over by the vet, and there are no concerns for his health overall, surgery isn't being planned for him.

Since welcoming Moose onto the ranch, Cimini is very willing to take proper care of him and give him all the extra attention he needs. She says that he has fitted in perfectly with the other horses there.

"I always say that he has no idea that he looks a little different to the other horses, he has no clue," Cimini told Newsweek. "His confidence level is through the roof, as it should be. Why wouldn't it be? He's playful and loving, and such a cool guy."

Cimini regularly shares clips of the various animals on the ranch on her TikTok account (@boochaces), but Moose certainly generates the most attention. On August 15, a video explaining Moose's turbulent life story was shared and has already amassed more than 59,700 views and over 6,000 likes.

Many TikTok users were quick to comment on the viral post to share their admiration and sympathy for Moose.

"Oh he's so handsome!" wrote one TikToker. Another said: "awwww his little squished nose."

A different commenter said: "He is beautiful. Made me think when I was a child I saw a foal with that kind of nose, but he was at the slaughterhouse. I never forget that day."

