Hearts Melt As Mini Dachshund Tucks Himself Into Bed: 'Gotta Do Everything'

A video of a puppy getting himself into a comfy sleeping position has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted five days ago by @theminicoopzz, the TikTok account of a miniature dachshund puppy called Cooper, and had 5.1 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "When no one wants to tuck you in for nap time, so you have to do it yourself."

The footage shows Cooper dragging a blanket across a room with his mouth and climbing up a ramp against the sofa. The puppy is seen sitting on the blanket on top of the couch as the clip ends.

A caption shared with the post says: "Gotta do everything myself around here."

Most dogs have two windows of "activity peaks" during the day, according to a study by researchers at North Carolina State University, published in December 2020 in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

One is from around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., while another is a longer active period from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The study found that all dogs were more active during the weekends than weekdays.

Dogs can spend as much as around half of their days asleep, and they can sleep in a variety of positions.

Veterinarian Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer at American Kennel Club (AKC), told Newsweek last August that canine sleeping positions can be "interesting to understand as they shed a little light into their behavior and much of it is inherited from their more primitive canine ancestors."

Their sleeping postures can vary based on their general levels of comfort, anxiety, safety and environmental temperature.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the puppy's antics in the viral clip.

Shygal wrote: "Love this baby," and user @juliettehbn simply wrote: "My heart."

Joel Gomez580 said: "Self-reliant and independent, now that's a go getter."

Megan Haley noted: "He is the backbone of that house. Gotta do everything."

User zaddy_zayn said: "TUCK HIM IN RN [right now] AND GIVE HIM LOADS OF TREATS AND PETS."

Mary Helen wrote: "I'm impressed he made it up the stairs without tripping over the blanket! Precious little buddy."

