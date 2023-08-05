From a border collie who "can't contain his excitement" on walks to one puppy's extra sweet way of sleeping, we've seen plenty of adorable viral pets this week.

But we've also had plenty of submissions for the Newsweek Pet of the Week and have put together this week's top contestants.

Winner

Ruby and Cooper play together on a rug. The pair's adorable relationship has seen them dubbed the perfect example of "puppy love." Laura Miller

This week's Newsweek Pet of the Week winners are Ruby and Cooper, who have exhibited the perfect "puppy love."

Cooper, a 10-year-old Australian shepherd, and Ruby, an 8-year-old toy Australian shepherd, live with their owner Laura Miller in Colorado.

"Ruby will lick my legs after breakfast, and Cooper gives kisses, even though he was terrified of everything when I got him," Miller told Newsweek.

Ruby came to live with Cooper and the family when she was just 8 weeks old: "Cooper has been in love with Ruby since I picked her up at the airport," Miller said.

The two dogs have been dubbed husband and wife and the perfect example of "puppy love."

In adorable footage, the two pups are seen grooming each other and sitting close together where they were called "husband and wife."

It is little surprise that Ruby and Cooper are so loving. First recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1991, Australian shepherds are known for being affectionate, good with other dogs and very well trainable.

The 12th most popular dog breed in the U.S., the medium-sized canines are also favored by cowboys, thanks to their impulse to herd.

Finalists

From left: Romeo the Maltese at home. He lives in Florida with owner Vicky Vassalotti and can pick out toys when he's asked to. Vicky Vassalotti

Our first finalist this week is Romeo the Maltese who lives in Florida with owner Vicky Vassalotti.

"He is so smart that he can pick out specific toys when I tell him to bring me one," Vassalotti told Newsweek. "If I ask him to get me the carrot toy out of five different toys, he picks the correct one.

"I believe they totally understand the English language," added the owner.

From left: Moose the cavapoo dog in a bear costume; and a close-up. He is a cross between a poodle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel. Lorrie Poteet

Next up this week is Moose the cavapoo who lives with his owners in Wyoming.

A cavapoo is a cross between a poodle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel. Known to be outgoing, playful and curious, they have short, soft, and wavy coats that need weekly brushing.

Moose's owner Lorrie Poteet told Newsweek: "Both of our boys moved out to go to the University of Wyoming, and because of their move and then the pandemic, the house was much too quiet. That is where the desire to have a new boy in the house came from."

Now fully settled in, Moose is a firm part of the family: "He is the cutest, most-loving dog we have ever had," said Poteet, who shared a series of adorable pictures of her pup.

From left: Husky mix Bella and her owner Megan Hatcher. Megan told Newsweek that she can't imagine life without her. Megan Hatcher

Last but certainly not least this week is Bella, an 8-year-old husky mix who lives with owner Megan Hatcher.

"She was headed to a shelter as the current owner couldn't keep her," Hatcher told Newsweek. "I didn't know saving her life she would in return save mine."

In 2016, Hatcher was diagnosed with bipolar depression and was finding everyday life difficult. But having Bella around has helped hugely.

"When she sensed my depression, she would lay with me or nudge my hand to pet her," said the owner. "She developed a habit each day, when I get home from work, she sits on the end of my bed, waiting to give me a hug and kiss. It's like she knows I need it everyday to feel loved each day. I truly believe God sent her to me."

Bella loves to binge-watch TV shows with her owner, and is always up for a snack and chasing some squirrels in the backyard.

"I can't imagine life without her," said Hatcher.

