Owner Films Golden Retriever's 'Sweet' Way of Sleeping Since He Was a Puppy

A heartwarming social media video that captured years of footage of a golden retriever's "sweet" way of sleeping, has delighted audiences across the internet. The viral video, which has been viewed more than 294,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 24, showed viewers how the cream-shaded pup, named Louie, sleeps. Louie's consistently waggy tail is what gave away his "happiness" and the sweet dreams that he may have been experiencing.

While an active tail can indicate numerous different moods and meanings in a dog, a so-called "waggy" tail is often associated with happiness or excitement.

"Ever since Louie was a puppy he's had happy dreams," his owner, Amanda Lemon, wrote alongside the post.

"The video includes Louie in different phases of life wagging his tail while sleeping," Lemon told Newsweek.

"I've been able to catch his happy naps on multiple occasions over the last couple of years and it turned into an adorable compilation piece."

"He's incredibly sweet when he's awake and his personality translates to his sleep, too," she added.

Lemon captioned the post: "He's sweet even in his sleep."

Amanda Lemon adores her two English golden retrievers Louie and Leo. Louie's 'sweet' way of sleeping has tugged at many heartstrings across social media lately. LouieTheCream

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it had been shared to TikTok by @LouieTheCream, the post has been liked by over 35,000 users and commented on more than 1,900 times. Plenty of users have gushed over the golden retriever's adorable style of sleeping in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "You know that he is dreaming about you, right?"

"Must be good boy," another TikTok-er added.

"They say a dog dreams about the last thing they saw so chances it was the idea of seeing your face last," shared a third user.

A different user commented: "My dog wags its tail while in deep sleep, paws in the air whenever I come near him. Even in absolute, barefoot silence."

"I'm in love," added another TikTok-er.

LouieTheCream, the account created and managed by Lemon, houses and shares adorable photos and videos of Louie and his English golden retriever brother, Leo. Louie's 'sweet' way of sleeping looks to be a hit with followers as multiple clips of him wagging his tail while asleep have been shared to date.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.