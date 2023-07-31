Vet Reveals the Only Dog Breeds She Would Own in Viral Clip

Most people have a preferred dog breed that they would pick, without a particular reason, if they were to welcome one into their family. However, former animal-care technician Macy Bowers has shared the breeds that she would own and why.

The Texas-based agricultural economics and ranch management student said that her preferred dog breeds include the Doberman pinscher, the Belgian Malinois, the German shorthaired pointer, and the Dalmatian.

At the beginning of her viral clip, Bowers said that she isn't a fan of crossbreeds. She added that she has a penchant for larger dogs, something which is pretty evident as her list does not include one toy-dog breed.

Two Dalmatian dogs touch noses in a room. Macy Bowers, a former vet technician, shared her top breeds in a viral social-media video. Getty Images

Bowers, who worked in vet clinics for five years, says that Doberman pinschers are her all-time favorite dog breed and the one she'd go for time and time again. "I've owned four of them," the student shared in the post before going on to praise Belgian Malinois for being ridiculously smart. Bowers did tell TikTok users that the breed may not be best suited to first-time dog owners because they need proper training.

The former vet technician added in the post that, while she'd be happy to welcome a Dalmatian into her home, the pup would need to pass sight and hearing tests. This is because the dogs are known to be at an increased risk of deafness compared to other breeds; the type of hearing loss they're susceptible to is inherited and unavoidable.

Bowers also included Beaucerons, Portuguese water dogs and Viszlas in her lineup. For each, she gave her reasons why she'd opt for the breed and what wannabe owners need to consider before doing the same.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 14 by @macybowers, the TikTok post has been liked by over 163,000 users and commented on more than 3,000 times.

"I have a Portuguese water dog and everyone thinks he's a doodle. I wish more people knew about them," one user wrote.

"Finally someone in the vet tech world that knows purebred means well-bred," another added.

"Here for the dobie love and doodle hate," shared a third.

