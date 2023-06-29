Colleen Ballinger's Non-Apology Ukulele Video Condemned: 'This is Unhinged'

Colleen Ballinger, the comedian behind the viral Miranda Sings YouTube persona, has been slammed for her a "cringe" video.

The comedian, 36, addressed allegations she was inappropriate with young fans and also used some of them for free labor. The video is captioned: "This is not an apology."

Ballinger has been accused of questionable behavior with some underage fans at her shows, including a girl who was called up on stage to participate in a "yoga challenge." Ballinger pushed the girl's legs apart and a fart noise was played over the speakers, causing Ballinger to run away in disgust. The girl, Becky, who was 16 at the time and is now an adult, said she was left "traumatized" by the incident for many years.

Some of Ballinger's fans say they started interacting with her as young as 14 years old when they would talk on Twitter DMs, but it turned inappropriate when she started discussing her private life.

Colleen Ballinger, dressed as Miranda Sings, attends Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. She has come under fire for a video in which she addresses serious allegations leveled against her. Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

Ballinger posted her latest video to YouTube in which she brings out a ukulele and starts singing.

"A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true... doesn't matter if it's true though, just as long as it's entertaining to you," she sang in the video.

"All aboard the toxic gossip train / chugging down the tracks of misinformation/ the toxic gossip train / you got a one way ticket to manipulation station / Tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past / 'cos rumors look like facts if you don't mind the gaps / I won't survive in the crash but, hey, at least you're having fun."

"I've been wanting to come online and talk to you about a few things, and even though my team has strongly advised me to not say what I want to say, I've recently realized that they never said that I couldn't sing what I want to say," she explained.

Ballinger also mentioned Becky's accusations and said it was the responsibility of parents to decide if their kids could attend her shows.

"I didn't realize it was my responsibility to decide what was appropriate for every kid to see. I've always relied on parents to decide if they're comfortable with their families watching my YouTube videos or coming to my live shows," she sang.

Towards the end of the video, Ballinger became emotional and sang: "For what it's worth, I never had any bad intentions."

But many people online could not believe the manner in which she addressed the controversy.

"Colleen Ballinger really thought singing 'I'm not a groomer I'm just a loser' was a cute way to respond to the very SERIOUS allegations that've been levied against her and...it's beyond sick," tweeted one person.

Another wrote in the comments of the YouTube video: "You mean to tell me, she wrote, rehearsed and rehearsed, sat down to film this, and still thought it was a good idea? Girl... you're delusional!"

A second added: "this is unhinged."

Colleen Ballinger really thought singing “I’m not a groomer I’m just a loser” was a cute way to respond to the very SERIOUS allegations that’ve been levied against her and…it’s beyond sick. pic.twitter.com/0Push2Pjww — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) June 28, 2023

UPDATE: 6/29/2023, 4:43 A.M. ET This article was updated to change the spelling of ukulele in the headline.