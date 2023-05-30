Who Is John Forsyth? Everything We Know About Missing Missouri Doctor

The mystery surrounding an emergency room doctor who disappeared before a shift at a Missouri hospital remains unsolved as the search entered its second week.

John Forsyth, 49, was last seen on May 21 at around 7 a.m. in the Missouri city of Cassville, local authorities said. He did not report back to the ER at Mercy Hospital at 7 p.m. local time for his shift, Sergeant Donald Privett of the Cassville Missouri Police Department told the media.

"My brother has now been missing for [a] week," Tiffany Andelin Forsyth wrote on Facebook on Monday. "He's disappeared, seemingly into thin air," she added.

Forsyth was described by law enforcement as 5 feet, 11 inches with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue/gray pants, Cassville police said.

His vehicle was found at the Cassville Aquatic Park. Forsyth's younger brother, Richard Forsyth, said that his sibling's wallet, work briefcase, and passport were discovered in his black sedan.

The vehicle, a black Infiniti sedan, was unlocked, "which is very uncharacteristic," he told The Daily Beast on Saturday.

Forsyth's fiancée said there was no reason for him to be in the area of the park where his vehicle was found, Privett told the media. The sedan was "unsecured, the keys were in it," Privett added.

It is very unlike Forsyth to miss work, according to his relatives. "He wouldn't miss a shift even if his eyeballs were hanging out of their sockets," Forsyth's brother said, adding: "It was an immediate red flag."

Forsyth texted his fiancée just before his disappearance to say he would see her "a little bit later," his brother added. "And then minutes later, he stops responding to text messages and is seen walking toward his RV," he told The Daily Beast. The outlet specified that Forsyth parked a luxury RV outside of the hospital.

He had seen his brother for dinner the previous week, and he said Forsyth "seemed really happy and excited."

Forsyth had a cryptocurrency business with his brother, his family said, adding he was planning on visiting relatives who were "all looking forward to seeing him and being together again," Forsyth's son, J.R., also told the outlet.

Forsyth had become engaged to his fiancée just days after the finalization of his divorce earlier in May, according to his son.

"I can't think of any logical conclusion as to why he would just vanish like this," he added.

"I'm grieving, I'm afraid, and it feels like the world has tipped into sheer chaos," Andelin said in an update.

Describing her and her brother as "two sides of the same coin," she said that although the siblings' lives had taken different routes, they had spent the last few years "bonding over our intense desire to understand the mysteries of the universe, and I've treasured those conversations like precious jewels."

"I'm so afraid he's just gone," Andelin continued. "I rarely meet anyone I can toss around ideas with like he can."

Police have asked that if any members of the public have any information or have seen John Forsyth, please call Barry County E911 at (417) 847-3121 or message their Facebook page. Alternatively, members of the public can call crime stoppers 1-888-635-8477.