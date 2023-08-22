MLB Places Rays' Wander Franco on Administrative Leave: What We Know

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball (MLB) amid multiple investigations into his alleged relationships with one or more minors.

Franco and the Rays agreed that he be placed on the restricted list on August 14 after viral social media posts claimed that the 22-year-old had been in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. MLB's department of investigations and authorities in Franco's native Dominican Republic are investigating allegations against Franco, who will be on administrative leave until further notice, according to MLB.

"The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," MLB said in a statement. "We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball amid multiple investigations into his alleged relationships with one or more minors. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

What MLB Administrative Leave Means?

Being placed on administrative leave removes a player from a team's roster during an ongoing investigation under MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Franco will still be paid and accrue major-league service time during his time on leave.

Franco has not played since August 12. Rather than the Rays having to extend his stay on the restricted list, MLB stepped in and placed Franco on leave.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision to place Wander Franco on administrative leave," the Rays said in a statement. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new policy in 2015 that gave the commissioner power to place a player accused of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse on paid administrative leave for up to seven days before a disciplinary decision or an extension of the leave.

Franco has the right to challenge the leave. If he chooses to do so, a neutral arbitrator would "determine whether the league has presented 'credible information' regarding the allegations or whether the player rejoining the team would cause 'significant disruption,'" according to ESPN.

MLB and the union agreed to place Franco on leave.

What is Franco Accused of Doing?

At least two girls have made allegations against Franco, according to ESPN.

One, whose name and age have not been verified, posted pictures with him on social media and alleged they were in a relationship. The Instagram account she used to post the photos has since been deleted. Her claims were enough for MLB to launch its investigation.

The Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported that a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the attorney general against Franco in July. Prosecutors in Peravia, the Dominican province where Franco is from, told the Associated Press (AP) last week that an investigation is open led by a unit that specializes in minors and gender violence.

Franco denied allegations during an Instagram live video but has not spoken publicly since the allegations surfaced.

Newsweek reached out to Franco's attorney, Jay Reisinger, for comment.

What Could Happen to Franco?

Eighteen players have been disciplined by MLB under the new domestic violence policy, according to AP.

Notably, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, and remained on it until April 29 of the next year. At that time, Bauer was suspended for 324 games, which was later reduced to 194 on appeal. Bauer, who denied allegations, was accused of assault.

Most recently, New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero agreed in July to a 76-game suspension under the same policy.

Among the longest suspensions to date under the domestic violence policy, per CBS Sports:

Trevor Bauer, 194 games

Sam Dyson, 162 games

José Torres, 100 games

Carlos Martínez, 85 games

Odubel Herrera, 85 games

Being placed on administrative leave does not necessarily mean a player will subsequently be suspended.

Franco signed an 11-year, $183 million contract extension with the Rays last year that could be worth up to $223 million. The contract is the largest in franchise history.