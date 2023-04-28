Mom-of-Two Making 'Picky' Eater Husband a Separate Dinner Sparks Backlash

An Iowa mom-of-two has sparked anger online after revealing how she ended up making a separate dinner for her "picky" eater husband.

Brianna Greenfield regularly posts snippets from her day-to-day life on TikTok. "It's always so interesting to see how people react to these 90 second videos, positive or negative," she told Newsweek.

That's certainly proven the case with her latest clip in which Greenfield can be seen preparing a tray of nachos for her husband.

When it comes to relationships and cooking, women continue to take on the bulk of the responsibility, especially when kids are involved. A 2019 Pew Research Center Survey found 75 percent of women living with a spouse or partner prepared meals, while this proportion rose to 80 percent for those who had kids.

Brianna Greenfield making nachos for her husband. She had earlier made her and her kids salmon for dinner. TheMamaBrianna

In this instance, however, Greenfield had it even harder than that as, it turns out, this is the second dinner she has had to make, on account of her husband's fussy eating habits.

"My husband didn't eat the dinner I made," an on-screen caption explains. "So let's make him some nachos." In the accompanying footage, Greenfield can be seen adding chicken, beef and cheese to a plate of corn chips.

"If I don't feed him he literally won't eat," another on-screen caption states. "This used to irritate me. Now I just blame his mother for never making him try salmon."

The video ends with Greenfield passing the tray of cooked nachos to her husband, who can be seen lying on their couch covered in a blanket.

Greenfield told Newsweek she often puts "sarcastic captions" on her videos or tries to "exaggerate the situation just for fun." However, the real story is not a million miles from what is depicted in the video.

"I had originally made the kids and I salmon, which was also delicious, but knowing that he doesn't like salmon I had said I would make some nachos later," she said. Greenfield also acknowledges her husband is something of a "picky" eater but she's still surprised by the response to the video.

"I did have a feeling that the video was going to ruffle some feathers, but I had no idea that it would blow up like this," she said.

At the time of writing, the video, posted under the handle themammabrianna, has been watched 1.4 million times, generating a glut of comments from thoroughly unimpressed viewers slamming her husband.

"Girl, why didn't he make the nachos himself?" one viewer asked, with another writing: "Nope, if he can't make his own food he's going to bed hungry."

"I've never understood short order cook mom/wives," a third TikToker said. "My house has always and will always be 'you get what you get or you don't get.'" A fourth added: "It got worse with him wrapped in the blanket being served."

Despite the barrage of negative comments, Greenfield has taken it all in her stride and insists her husband is not bothered by the response either. "People get so worked up watching these short videos of other peoples' lives; they think they know everything about me and my relationship just from that video," she said.

"Thankfully, my husband and I have an excellent sense of humor and know the truth (that he is a wonderful husband and even better father), so we just think the reaction is genuinely entertaining. Some of the rude comments are hilariously clever!"

This isn't the first time the division of labor in the kitchen has ignited heated debate. One husband previously sparked outrage on Reddit after demanding his wife cook them dinner because he earns more money.

In another instance, a man had the internet in stitches after attempting to make a meal for his wife despite refusing to learn how to cook. Another husband, meanwhile, was branded "manipulative" after criticizing his wife for making him two meals.