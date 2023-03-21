Mom-of-Three Horrified to Find Out She Spends Almost $50K a Year on Kids

It's the age-old question that we've all asked ourselves at some point: Where is all my money going?

With everyday costs on the rise, grabbing a quick coffee in the morning, or buying yourself the latest beauty item which every influencer is praising, you start to avoid checking your bank balance. If you can't see it, then the problem doesn't exist, right?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been analyzing the costs of raising a child since 1960, and much to the dismay of parents nationwide, they've been calculating how much more expensive it has become in recent years.

The analysis shows that parents of a child born in 2015 are projected to spend approximately $233,610 from birth up until the age of 17, across expenses such as housing, food and necessities—and that's before they even go to college.

A family on a middle-income with two children are thought to spend around $12,980 annually per child, and it's no surprise that the biggest expenditure is shelter, as 29 percent of the cost goes on housing.

The Brookings Institution reviewed the USDA's figures last year to take account of higher expected inflation and estimated that total average family spending on a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would be $310,605.

With that terrifying thought in mind, mom-of-three Dana Cirrone, 33, decided to work out how much she spends on her three children each year, totaling costs of their food, extracurricular activities, birthdays and childcare.

Although it seems a noble gesture, there's probably good reason why most people would rather remain ignorant about just how expensive it is to raise a child, as the registered nurse discovered that the annual cost of her three children is approximately $47,475.

The couple's annual income is between $175,000 and $200,000, depending on how many hours Dana works as her shifts can vary.

Cirrone shared a video on her TikTok account (@livijayfam) detailing her estimated costs for the year, resonating with many other social media users as the video has generated more than 925,000 views since it was posted on February 14.

Cirrone told Newsweek that she was "very curious" about how much money she spends on her children, but she was incredibly shocked at how expensive the reality is.

"As I totaled it, I realized that people don't share this often. I wanted to be transparent to show what it can cost to raise kids," she explained.

"I worked out that we spend $47,475 per year, but I think this might be a little under. The TikTok comments made me realize that I didn't add in the extra utilities, the cost of owning a five-bedroom home or medical bills.

"The biggest expenditures are food and extracurriculars. I estimated that it's about $1,200 a month on food, and $18,000 a year on their extracurriculars, which are dance, tumbling and soccer.

"The biggest surprise for me was how much I spend on food—they are such little people but they eat so much! I knew it would be high, but I was shocked for sure. Almost $50,000 a year—it's crazy."

Like many other parents, Dana and John Cirrone were amazed by the rising cost of their expenses, as they believe their grocery bill is "at least 30 percent more" than it used to be just a few years ago.

Now that she has worked out the costs and can see exactly where her money is going, Cirrone admits that it has made her more conscious of her spending, and she hopes to cut back on unnecessary purchases.

She said: "I wanted to reflect and see where our money was going, but it was also to help us work on a better budget, because I could absolutely do with some of that fifty grand back in my pockets.

"I am going to work hard on spending less on unnecessary things and on food shopping. I got lots of good money-saving tips for the grocery store which I want to try."

Speaking about the online response she's received, the mom told Newsweek that she's had "a mix of reactions", varying from negativity to gratitude, and even people questioning whether they want to have kids now they know how expensive they can be.

"Many agreed and said it was average, some said they were shocked and I even got some angry comments. Others said they spent the same but with only one child," Cirrone added.

"I had a lot of people say they won't have kids now, but I made sure to say that we lived without most of what we currently have for years before. You can have happy and healthy kids with far less. Many people thanked me for my honesty and for making them feel normal too. I think overall, many people related to the video."

Although it might seem daunting to figure out how much money is spent on children over the year, the initial shock can be turned into action and long-term changes.

The vice president of Wealth Planning at Simplified Wealth Management, Bob Chitrathorn has spoken to Newsweek about why it's so important to reflect on overall spending and face the problem head on.

Chitrathorn said: "First and foremost, congratulations to this mom for actually taking the time to track spending. This is one of the hardest and biggest steps in creating a money saving budget or plan.

"Most people don't realize how much they spend on essential things, but also how much they spend on things that aren't needed.

"Before doing a budget or starting a plan, I always suggest tracking all of your spending for a month or two. This helps get an accurate picture of your spending, and once you know that you can take a look and decide where to cut."

With so many costs on the rise, and a society that constantly wants more, Chitrathorn doesn't underestimate the challenges people face. But he's optimistic that the difficulties can be overcome by tackling unessential spending.

"It's extremely expensive to live as a family now, everything is just more expensive. Some things can't be changed, like the prices of things going up," he explained.

"But what makes living as a family more expensive nowadays isn't just the prices of things going up, but it's consuming things which aren't needed. The best way to combat this is to really look at what you are spending money on.

"Are you eating fast food too much, or having a coffee every day? These little things that might not seem expensive at the time, they all add up. Make an effort to lower the expenses in certain categories which you believe you can easily do. Once you do that, it gets a little easier to lower expenses in other categories.

"If you try to do it all at once you'll probably give up. Start a little bit at a time and continue doing so each month."

