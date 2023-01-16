'I Cut Out Caffeine for A Month And This is What Happened To My Body'

Hi, I'm Sophie, and I'm a caffeine addict.

No, I'm not being dramatic. In the words of caffeine-loving TV mom Lorelai Gilmore: "I stop drinking coffee, I stop doing the standing and the walking and the words-putting-into-sentences doing." As a journalist, the latter part is kind of important, otherwise, I'd need to add "stop paying the bills" to that list.

I'm writing this introduction day three into my caffeine-free journey, and as you may have guessed, it is not going well. I wish I could say I was some sort of wellness guru, embarking on a caffeine-free journey for the sake of better sleep and glowing skin (caffeine depletes collagen, who knew? Not me).

Anyway, after years of struggling with chronic acid reflux, my GP has told me to give caffeine the heave-ho. This means saying 'so long' to coffee—my favorite beverage—as well as black tea, milk and dark chocolate, and many sodas (such as Coca-Cola).

This isn't the first time I've tried to give up caffeine, and as you may have guessed, past attempts have been unsuccessful. Phasing it out gradually meant I never took it seriously—it's much easier to say "just one more cup" when you've already had two coffees that morning. So, this time I decided to go cold turkey—for better or worse—to see if I can kick my caffeine habit for good.

What Are The Benefits Of Giving Up Caffeine?

Like most things in life, caffeine has both pros and cons. In moderate amounts, caffeine can enhance your mood, boost your metabolism, perk you up when you're tired, and improve alertness and concentration.

However, caffeine can also increase anxiety, raise your blood pressure, cause sleeping problems and fatigue, and wreak havoc on your digestive system.

If you're like me, and you struggle with Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), caffeine can make it worse by weakening the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Theoretically, this allows stomach acid to flow backward into the throat, leading to heartburn.

Still, giving up caffeine isn't easy. Dr Austin Perlmutter, Senior Director of Science and Clinical Innovation at Big Bold Health, said there is still a debate on whether caffeine is addictive or not.

"With that said, many people do experience withdrawal effects when they stop or miss their daily caffeine dose, and research shows that the molecule may act on dopamine receptors in our brain," he told Newsweek.

Along with withdrawal symptoms— which include headaches, fatigue, nausea, difficulty concentrating and irritability—cutting out caffeine can impact your productivity.

"In a society where productivity is highly valued, it can be tough to deprive ourselves of the brain stimulation that comes from caffeine," Perlmutter said.

Day One

My plan is to substitute my morning coffee fix with decaf as a placebo, at least for the first week or so, to help with the transition. Although decaffeinated coffee and tea do still have a small amount of caffeine (around 2mg compared to the 40mg in your average cup of joe), something Perlmutter agrees is a good idea.

"When it comes to caffeine, we often have a full routine around the consumption of this molecule," he said.

"Trying to simply stop a behavior without replacing it with something else can be jarring and can make it much harder to stick to."

I've ordered some fancy-flavored decaf coffee off Amazon from a company called Beanies. I start with the Chocolate Orange flavor and although it tastes amazing, it does not have the same energy-boosting effects as my usual morning brew. I'm tired and my concentration is all over the place, and by 5:00 pm, I'm struggling to keep my eyes open.

Day Two

I'm still exhausted and irritable, and to make matters worse, my Dairy Milk advent calendar is calling out to me. Unfortunately, dark and milk chocolate contain caffeine, so are also off the menu. Instead of ignoring the urge, I eat almost all of my advent calendar in one go, justifying it as getting any remaining caffeine out of the house.

Day Four

It's Friday and I am TIRED. I roll out of bed as late as possible, and force myself to have a shower to perk myself up. My sleep-addled brain means I accidentally shut my cat in the bathroom after I'm done, and I don't realize for half an hour until she starts screeching loudly through the door (sorry Willow).

Day Eight

I've now gone a week without caffeine and I've noticed my energy levels are more stable. Rather than my usual burst of energy, followed by a slump, it's now just a slump. I was warned that caffeine withdrawal could last for up to nine days, so I'm hoping there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Struggling to concentrate, I try different ways of energizing myself, such as taking a 10-minute break from my desk to sort my laundry and eating energizing snacks such as hummus and crackers. Unfortunately, neither has quite the same impact as a quick coffee.

I have dinner with a friend in the evening, and for a moment forget I'm going caffeine free. I order a regular coke, and by the time I realize my mistake, it's too late. Too socially awkward (and cheap) to not drink a beverage I've paid for and order another one, I drink it anyway.

Even though a glass of coke only has 34 milligrams of caffeine, I am WIRED. After a week of falling asleep at 9:00 pm I stay up until midnight trying to get my brain to wind down. Coupled with an acid reflux flare-up, I end up only getting six hours of sleep and wake up super grumpy.

Day Nine

I start the day feeling a bit rough and as the day wears on, my throat starts to tickle. I've picked up a cold from the restaurant, but I am still in denial at this point and refuse to accept I'm sick.

It's not until Thursday (Day 10), that my voice starts to croak and I admit I'm unwell. I spend Friday (Day 11) with a nose like Niagra Falls and a plague cough fit for a Victorian workhouse. By the time I finish work, I am thoroughly exhausted and would kill for a coffee or a chocolate bar, but I don't give in. Instead, I have a chilled evening, before canceling all of my plans and spending the weekend in bed binging The White Lotus.

Day 14

After two weeks of living caffeine-free, my energy levels have yet to improve, but it's hard to judge while still living with a mammoth cold. I wake up an hour before my regular alarm due to my nose running (gross, I know), and fail to fall back asleep due to never-ending sniffling.

I manage to get through a day of work, but it's difficult to concentrate, and all I want is a coffee to help me focus. I even Google "coffee isn't that good for concentration, right?" to talk myself out of it. I almost succumb, but remind myself I am turning this challenge into an article for all the world to see.

Instead, I have a nap after work and fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow.

Day 15

So, in the interest of full disclosure, today I have a backslide. The nightmare cold still hasn't gone away. I am exhausted and my brain is basically the equivalent of soup.

After a morning of struggling to write, I give up and go for an early lunch. All I want to do is curl up in bed and sleep, and feeling no better by the end of lunch, I give in and make myself a real coffee in the hopes it will help me to focus.

I have my first sip and after living off the decaf, it doesn't taste as good as I remember it. Was it always this bitter? Within half an hour, I feel sharper, and I concentrate long enough to write some actual words that make sense. I hate to admit it, but I feel the best I have in weeks.

I still feel rough the next day, so have another cup, but it doesn't have the same effect. Feeling guilty for giving in to temptation, I get back on the caffeine-free wagon.

Day 21

After a few weeks, it feels like giving up caffeine is finally making a difference. My head is the clearest it's been in ages and I'm a productivity machine—I even go for a walk at lunch. Unfortunately, my GERD doesn't seem to be getting any better, despite my efforts.

Day 27

I haven't touched a drop of coffee or tea for six days. However, it's Christmas, which means all bets are off. I eat chocolate like it's my last meal, and end up paying for it later with the worst acid reflux. I decide to swap to white chocolate, which doesn't have caffeine, but I miss my favorite Christmas candies and feel disgruntled.

Day 30

Today is my last day of trying to live caffeine-free. By now, my energy levels have stabilized and my head feels clearer. I still get cravings, but it's more for the flavor of coffee and tea than the energy boost, so decaf does the trick.

So, will I stay caffeine free?

Well, giving up coffee and tea didn't seem to help my GERD. However, the withdrawal effects really hit home how much I depend on caffeine to function, and that's scared me enough to steer clear for now.

I also discovered that chocolate definitely does trigger my acid reflux, so I guess that's a win? Nevertheless, a life without lattes or chocolate just isn't worth living, so I'll be boring and go for the "everything in moderation" option from now on.