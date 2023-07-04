Mom Reveals How To 'Fake' Homemade Lunches To Beat Day Care's Strict Rules

Most busy parents can relate to how challenging it can be to constantly make lunches for kids heading to school. In an attempt to slightly alleviate this universal parental load, one mom has shared a smart hack online that could save parents plenty of time when packing lunches.

In an innovative take on the warm homemade packed lunch, the mom who goes by @MammaThings on TikTok, shared in a video that's been viewed more than 2.3 million times to date that people could just add a ready meal to their own Tupperware boxes and pass that of as a home-cooked meal.

The viral video shows the woman scraping a chicken and pesto pasta ready meal out of its original plastic container and into a lunchbox, in a nifty hack. She'd made clear in the video that her child's day care center had requested she send in a warm homemade meal, and that the parents aren't allowed to substitute those for packaged foods.

The busy U.K-based mom shared her lunchtime hack with TikTokers. Her viral video shows her forging a homecooked meal by tossing a ready-made pasta dish into a portable lunchbox.

"I make 'mom content' on TikTok and focus on sharing easy recipes and ideas for children, but sometimes a raw moment like this slips in," Caitlin, who prefers to keep her identity private, told Newsweek.

"We are not allowed packaged foods in the day care lunches that we send, so I was showing a way to fake this because it has been a long week!"

"Sometimes day care requests, although well-intended, can place additional mental loads or pressures on moms so we need to find a way to work around that from time to time," she added.

While the woman never shared why her child's day care center had asked her to refrain from sending packaged meals, it's well known that ready-made meals are not a particularly nutritious mealtime option, especially for children. Although the health status of a ready meal depends on what kind of it is, as a whole, packaged foods tend to be heavily processed and low in nutritional value, so that they can be stored for long periods of time or microwaved.

"[Ready meals] don't always provide your body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy," the health insurance firm Bupa writes online.

"They can be high in salt and fat and low in other nutrients. Eating foods high in calories may cause you to put on weight, and too much salt in is linked to high blood pressure."

Research collated by the University of Queensland in Australia and in the National Library of Medicine database supports this, revealing that ready-made meals tend to contain high levels of saturated fats and low levels of fiber and micronutrients.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 30 by the U.K.-based mom @MammaThings, the TikTok post has been liked by over 60,000 users and commented on more than 520 times. Many users were stunned by her easy lunchbox cheat code.

One user commented: "I'm sorry—what?! Where is this a thing?"

Another TikTok user added: "I got a sandwich every day for 13 years of schooling."

"If they aren't paying or packing it's not their concern what your feed your kid. They say fed is best," shared one user.

The busy mom had also added as a caption that parents could just toss some fruit into the lunch box too, to make a well-rounded meal out of the hack.

