Mom Slammed Over Why She Wants to Rehome New Dog: 'I Feel Awful'

A woman has been slammed online for announcing that she wants to re-home her "horrible" new puppy.

In a post on the London-based discussion site Mumsnet, the mom said that her "new dog is horrible."

Recently taking on the Shih Tzu puppy after her previous dog died, she now has a 1-year-old dog that she is not getting along well with.

"She's a year old and still chewing things all the time," the poster said. "Still peeing and pooping in the house sometimes, she just isn't getting the message about going outside. She's very barky and constantly barks for attention.

"If I'm eating she barks beside the table. She wants to play all the time and barks at me to join in. If I ignore her she starts clawing at me. I do play for a bit but she hassles me constantly. I end up locking her out of the room so I can work or watch TV."

The dog also wasn't getting along well with the rest of the family, frequently stealing food from the children.

"Even if we've just been for a 30 minute walk she's still bouncing around and playing when we get home, she won't lie down," said the poster. "Basically we are not a match in terms of energy levels.

"My previous dog was ideal, two short walks a day and a bit of playing with toys, then she lay down. So I purposely got the same low energy breed, but this dog is not low energy. I'm considering rehoming to someone who wants a more high energy dog. I feel awful about it but I just don't have the energy or time to play with the dog the amount she wants."

Amanda Gagnon, an anthrozoologist, behavior consultant and dog trainer, told Newsweek: "The types of behavior that the person describes are extremely common and often preventable in adolescent dogs. These behaviors can be very frustrating for the people dealing with them, and I have nothing but compassion for this person who must not have been exposed to any good advice on how to help her dog learn good manners in a home environment.

"The issue for the dog is that they have not been taught that showing good manners in a human social environment is beneficial and rewarding. The dog hasn't been taught how to be a 'good' dog yet."

Gagnon explained that she would first recommend some simple training strategies, before rehoming the dog.

"In most cases such as this, people love the dog but are at a loss for how to integrate them into their lives. Often once they try out some training strategies, they are relieved to have found a solution and thrilled at how responsive their beloved dog is," Gagnon said.

On the Mumsnet discussion site, people were not so understanding and overwhelmingly slammed the owner for expressing her upset with her new dog.

"Sounds less like high energy and more like badly trained and laziness on your part. What are you doing in terms of ongoing training and what enrichment activities are you giving at home besides walks?" asked one commenter, while another wrote: "Please re-home the poor dog."

"You're the problem not the dog," said another Mumsnet user.

What Should You Consider Before Getting a Dog?

"Before adopting a dog, people should consider the time, finances and emotional resources that will be necessary to help the dog have a great life with their family," Gagnon said.

According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the average annual cost of owning a dog is $1,480, including over $400 in surgical vet visits, more than $280 in food and over $240 in routine vet appointments.

Dogs also require a lot of time and attention. The American Kennel Club (AKC) advises that a puppy under age 10 weeks should not be left alone for longer than an hour. As they age, they can be left alone for longer, but the maximum time a dog should be alone is six to eight hours.

"Often, people are so overwhelmed by the cuteness or the fantasy of a happy dog that they fail to consider the potential downsides," Gagnon said. "Dogs pee and poop, they bark and chew and act like dogs a lot. These behaviors can be very annoying for humans.

"Plus, finding and taking home a dog is not like ordering up a cappuccino. You can't special order a customized profile that will work with your family. Sometimes, a dog will behave exactly as you imagined, but more often they will bring a few behavioral surprises into the mix.

"I believe that when you bring an animal into your home, you are making a commitment to do your very best by them, and that means preparing yourself for potential bad behaviors and ill health."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.