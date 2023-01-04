Anger as Mom Wants to Rehome Dog Weeks After Adoption: 'Can't Cope'

The internet has expressed anger at a woman wanting to giving up her newly adopted dog in a viral post this week.

On London-based discussion site Mumsnet, user amberstonelove shared how she was considering giving up a dog the family had recently taken on due to her behavior.

The mom-of-two explained: "I've wanted a dog since my eldest took a huge interest and love for dogs. I thought it would be lovely for the children. It has been."

She took on a 2-year-old dog and admitted this was mainly to bypass the toilet training and puppy stage. But a few weeks in, the mom was at the point of despair and considering rehoming the French bulldog.

"I feel the previous owners covered up a lot of things. They didn't tell us she was in season when we drove miles to get her, they forgot to tell us that she only eats a certain brand of subscription food otherwise she vomits like crazy. The promised and promised she was toilet trained. She is not," she said.

Sharing her problem online, the mom said: "It's driving me to despair. I have health anxiety and OCD and this dog I love her and so do the kids but it's making me ill. My anxiety levels are sky high and I'm vomiting as a result and am in tears every day."

Award-winning dog trainer Niki French told Newsweek: "Taking on a dog or puppy of any age or background is a big commitment. It can also be very stressful for us humans, and this isn't something that your friends and family may understand. And it can take months for dogs to settle into a new home. I really feel for the stress and conflict this busy mom is experiencing.

"With everything going on I would recommend a vet check to see if there are any underlying medical issues causing the toileting and vomiting. Traveling and moving into a new home is very stressful for dogs and the dog may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed and be too afraid to toilet in the garden straight away."

French explained that even fully toilet-trained dogs can sometimes have "accidents" if they are unable to hold it or struggling with new environments.

But the mom expressed her distress since bringing the new family member into her life: "I feel like I've ruined our family dynamics even though the kids adore her. A but I feel like I'm stuck with her now because I can't bear the thought of breaking my children's heart—they are three and eight.

"I feel so low about all of this. I deeply regret getting her," she added.

In hundreds of comments below the post, Mumsnet users rushed to try and offer advice and support for the new pet owner.

"Have you had any professional help?" asked one reply, while another commenter echoed: "Speak to a professional trainer."

Meanwhile, others shared similar stories. "We rescued a 2-year-old dog four months ago. He still toilets in the house, although he is getting better," said one reply. "Consistency is the key."

Other replies had limited sympathy for the woman and said that she simply needed to try harder to fix the issues.

"I have limited sympathy for you as it sounds like you got her from preloved or similar and not a reputable rescue. I feel very sorry for your poor dog who is desperate to do the right thing but keeps getting it wrong because you're not being clear about what is expected of her," said one reply.

Another Mumsnet user said: "I don't think you can get rid, a pet is a commitment. Not fair to sell her on and [it is] unreasonable to offload onto a rescue because you don't want to deal with dog poo."

"If you can't cope with things like that then you can't have a dog," said another Mumsnet user in response to the mom's dilemma.

"Dogs are always a big commitment," said French. "I don't want people to think rehoming a dog is a bad idea. My own dog is a rescue and, yes, he was hard work at the start. But even if you get a puppy from a wonderful breeder, it is still a lot of work for the new guardians and there are no guarantees of the exact temperament and personality of a dog from any background. Time and patience work wonders."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.