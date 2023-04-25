On the Internet

Mom Transforms Bland Bathroom by Herself for Just $500—Here's How

A Nebraska mom has impressed her social-media followers by sharing the simple tricks she used to create a luxury bathroom renovation, for a fraction of what it would usually cost.

Crystel Montenegro shared the clip on TikTok (@crystelmontenegrohome) to reveal the before and after of her cost-saving "bathroom makeover." In the caption, Montenegro explained that she painted the bathroom unit and used a faux marble countertop to create the expensive aesthetic. For the patterned wallpaper, Montenegro created the design herself with a marker pen, rather than paying for specially designed wallpaper.

After the video was shared on TikTok and generated over 31,000 views, Montenegro told Newsweek how she created her dream bathroom design on a tight budget.

Woman transforms bathroom for $500
Photos showing the before and after of (inset) Crystel Montenegro's bathroom renovation. The transformation took around three weeks, and cost just $500 in total. @crystelmontenegrohome

A report from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies found that 40 percent of home improvements carried out in 2019 were DIY projects. Spending for these reached $46 billion across the United States that year. The research showed that 442,000 households completed major bathroom renovations in 2019, at an average cost of over $23,500.

Montenegro said that, if the $500 bathroom renovation had been done through professional contractors, it could have cost her around $10,000, if not more. So, by using her own simple hacks, she saved herself several thousand dollars.

"The bathroom renovation was something I needed to do quickly and on a budget," Montenegro said. "I painted the shower tiles with a special paint, painted the vanity, and built new doors and drawer fronts for it.

"I also painted the granite to mimic the white marble, and covered it with an epoxy for durability," she added. "Then, I built a frame for the mirror on the wall and used a paint marker to draw designs on the wall for a faux wallpaper.

"I worked on it for about three weeks in total. To use actual wallpaper, replace the shower tile, vanity and to pay for all the labor it involved, it would have easily cost upwards of $10,000. I spent about $500 on it altogether, and I love the end result."

After Montenegro shared how she designed her "beautiful, refreshed bathroom" on TikTok, many people have praised her creativity. One person commented on the video: "$500, wow! This is so impressive! You did an amazing job."

Another person was left incredulous by the transformation, as they wrote: "How? It's beautiful!"

While the budget renovation has been a hit with Montenegro's social-media followers, many have also asked for more tips and knowhow from the DIY expert.

One commenter wrote: "I need allllll the sources. I love everything," and another person asked: "Did you do anything to prep the counter before painting?"

