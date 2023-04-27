Tears as Mom, 88, Travels for Hours to See Daughter After Cancer Diagnosis

An 88-year-old mother has shown that you're never quite done being a parent, after she traveled six hours to see her daughter who has stomach cancer.

The moment was shared on TikTok by Estera Pawlak (@esterapawlak) on April 25, and has received 2.1 million views. The caption reads: "motherhood is so powerful." Pawlak filmed the moment her grandma Maria walked through the hospital to surprise her daughter Ela, 64, after hearing about her cancer diagnosis.

Stomach cancer represents 1.4 percent of all new cancer diagnoses across the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. Around 127,000 people were living with it in 2020. It's most prevalent in people aged between 65 and 74 years old, with 28 percent of diagnoses affecting this age group.

Photos of Maria surprising her daughter Ela in hospital. The 88-year-old mom traveled six hours by car to see her daughter who has stomach cancer. @esterapawlak

Estera told Newsweek that Ela didn't share the diagnosis with her mom initially because she didn't want to worry her. But, as soon as the 88-year-old eventually found out, nothing was going to stop her from being by her daughter's side.

"She was the only person my mom didn't tell about her cancer diagnosis," Estera said. "My auntie, who looks after my grandmother, saw a picture of my mom looking super weak and burst into tears.

"We knew we had to tell grandma, and as soon as she heard, she wanted to drive to see her 64-year-old baby," Estera added.

Maria traveled around 300 miles across Poland, from Lublin to Grudziadz, to see her daughter in hospital, showing that the power of motherhood never goes away.

Unfortunately, there aren't many early signs of stomach cancer to watch out for. The American Cancer Society believes that these are not usually found until the cancer has grown or spread.

When the signs of stomach cancer do arise, they typically include poor appetite, weight loss, abdominal pain, heartburn, nausea and blood in the stool. Although many of these symptoms can be caused by other illnesses, it's recommended that anyone experiencing them should speak to their doctor.

Since Estera shared the video on TikTok, it has generated over 180,000 likes in just a few days. Sharing the video has helped Estera connect with other people facing health battles of their own, and she hopes to spread some positivity during a difficult time.

Estera told Newsweek: "There's been a super-positive response to the video with so many similar stories.

"I just hope this helps someone who is going through a similar thing," she added. "No matter what you're going through, things do get better and you're never alone. Mothers who are elderly never give up on their kids."

Because she is a Jehovah's Witness, Ela cannot accept a blood transfusion to improve her hemoglobin levels, so she is hoping to try alternative treatments. Once her health improves, then she will be able to have surgery to hopefully remove the cancer.

"She wants to live and has so much strength in her," Estera said. "For two months, my mom was told she was going to die if she didn't take the blood, but here we are now.

"I hope she keeps fighting like she has done up to now and stays as positive as she has been," Estera added. "If things go well and the current medication works, she will be ready for a surgery next month. Life is tough sometimes, but we need to keep moving and fighting for what we believe in."

Hundreds of people have commented on the viral TikTok video to share their support for the family, and to praise Maria's determination to see her stricken daughter.

One person commented: "You never stop being a mom, no matter how old you are."

Another comment reads: "So sweet. Our babies will always be our babies."

