Mom Losing 60lb in Six Months After 'Never' Tracking Calories Stuns Viewers

A video of a mom's incredible weight-loss transformation after giving birth to two kids has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted four days ago by TikTok user Bay (@west.bay.wellness), who is 25 years old, and has received over 300,000 views. A caption shared with the post reads: "I lost 60 pounds in 6 months and if i can do it anyone can get your a** in the gym!!!" The footage shows a woman during various workout sessions at a gym and gradually becoming slimmer.

The mom in the TikTok video is not alone in her struggles with pregnancy weight. Around 75 percent of women were heavier a year postpartum than they were before their pregnancy, according to a January 2015 study published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology. Researchers found that 47.4 percent of women retained over 10 pounds, while 24.2 percent retained over 20 pounds.

A woman standing while holding a tape measure around her waist area. A video of a mom's incredible weight loss after giving birth to two children has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The study found that women gained a mean of 32 pounds while pregnant and had a one-year mean postpartum weight of 172.6 pounds.

In a comment posted in another video posted two days ago, the mom from the latest viral clip said she weighed "200 [pounds] at my peak weight with my first [son], my second son I got over 200 but I didn't get on the scale with him a lot because it killed me."

The poster added "I didn't have a diet" and "I've never tracked my calories," and was just "conscious" about what she ate, in a comment shared in a video posted back in March 2021,

In another video from two days ago, the poster said, "I used to be a crazy party girl" with an "empty lifestyle," before "this man walked into my life and we got pregnant... that's when everything really changed."

On top of the changes that came with becoming a mother, "I had these drastic changes on my body" and "I felt like a completely different person and I had no idea who I was," the mom said.

After getting engaged and having less than a year to "get back my body," she became "fully dedicated to the gym." Working out five days a week, including doing cardiovascular exercises, she "started seeing huge differences and feeling normal again."

The poster said she gained more weight after her second pregnancy, despite trying to "do everything right." She had to "start all over again... with 60 pounds back on my body."

The poster added: "I just continued to put in that work, stayed consistent, showed up for myself knowing that, if I kept going, it would slowly shred off.

"So now this is my passion, to show other people that they can do it too," the mom said.

Several TikTok users were inspired and impressed by the latest weight-loss story, with T writing that "this is insanely impressive ! good for you."

DeFi Matt posted: "absolutely killed it awesome job."

User tcherie035 simply commented, "Stunning," while AAAA wrote: "WOWW, AMAZING."

Sandra Lily posted: "True inspiration! You go girl. Stunning!"

User gingasnap agreed: "this is the motivation i needed because that's my goal too."

