Mom Losing 182lb After 'Taking Health Seriously' Stuns Internet

A woman's dramatic weight-loss transformation has shocked, and yet inspired, users on TikTok.

The viral clip was shared by Whitney Pepper (@western_whitney), a 32-year-old mom who is a licensed cosmetologist based in Lafayette, Louisiana. The video has received 1.3 million views since it was posted on April 17.

The mom told Newsweek that she lost a total of 182 pounds: "My highest weight was 302 pounds, and I am currently at 120 pounds."

Pepper's weight loss came from undergoing a vertical sleeve gastrectomy (a type of weight-loss surgery) as well as therapy, changing her diet and hitting the gym. The keys to her success have been "consistency" and "the changing of my mindset," she said.

From left: Images of Whitney Pepper before and after her 182-pound weight loss.

A vertical sleeve gastrectomy entails removing a large portion of your stomach, leaving you with a smaller one that's about the size of a banana. "It limits the amount of food you can eat and makes you feel full after eating small amounts of food," explains MedlinePlus, the website of the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

A long-term study of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery patients conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases found that, at the seven-year follow-up mark, "most patients maintained their weight loss."

Pepper is certainly not alone in her struggles with weight. Just under half (41.9 percent) of adults in the U.S. aged 20 and over were reported to be obese from 2017 to March 2020. This was according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest viral TikTok clip shows Pepper with her eyes closed as a message overlaid on the clip reads: "I wonder what would happen if I took my health seriously?" The video later shows a slimmer version of her in a bikini, lit up under flashing lights.

When TikTok users asked how she lost the weight, Pepper replied: "Low carb, therapy, lost 60 [pounds] and then had WLS [weight-loss surgery] and gym 5 days a week with also staying 100% consistent! Only counted carbs!"

In a later comment, Pepper said she also had her lower belly skin removed.

Pepper added that the first step in her weight-loss journey was getting therapy "to figure out why I was addicted to food and how I could stop it."

She said: "Once my mindset changed, there was no going back for me. I stay 100 percent consistent with my diet and the gym."

The mom never thought she'd ever reach her original target. "Once I did, I said a new goal weight of 120 pounds and now I am just maintaining my weight," Pepper added.

Several TikTok users were impressed and inspired by the latest weight-loss transformation.

User @lyne_xo_ wrote: "My jaw DROPPED. This is all the weight loss inspo [inspiration] I need!"

Ragga B posted: "No way that's the same person?!?! That's amazing!!!!!"

MeyBoline commented: "Wow, well done, you look amazing!"

SPY45 wrote: "I keep coming to this for motivation. Girl you did this."

Alina Elena posted: "if you could have such a transformation we all can!!"

This video has not been independently verified.

