Shock as Woman Drops 165 Pounds but Appears to Have no Loose Skin

A video of a woman's extraordinary weight-loss transformation has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on June 23 by @eboneeconnell, a TikTok user in the Australian state of Queensland, and has received more than 750,000 views.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "I wonder what I'll look like when I get to my goal weight." The footage shows a woman examining herself, touching her stomach and stretching out her arms before turning to her side. The video then shows brief snippets of a far-slimmer version of the same woman in different settings, from an outdoor gym to a bathroom. A caption shared with the post simply reads: "75kgs [around 165 pounds] down."

A stock image of a person wearing a pair of jeans, with the waistband stretched out. A video of a woman's weight loss of around 165 pounds has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The TikTok user had a gastric sleeve done on April 28, 2022, according to a later comment and previous posts. A gastric sleeve is a type of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery. It entails having most of your stomach removed, "leaving only a banana-shaped section that is closed with staples," says the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The procedure decreases the amount of food that can fit in your stomach, making you feel full sooner.

"Taking out part of your stomach may also affect hormones or bacteria in the gastrointestinal system that affect appetite and metabolism. This type of surgery cannot be reversed because some of the stomach is permanently removed," the NIDDK warns.

While bariatric surgery has become "less invasive, safer, and more common" over the years, "the surgery still involves risks," the national health body warns.

A long-term study of bariatric surgery patients done by the NIDDK found that those with the highest body mass index (BMI) values had the greatest risk of complications. BMI is a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters. People with a BMI between 25 and 30 are within the overweight range, while those with a BMI of 30 or higher fall within the obesity range, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TikTok users were amazed that the woman in the latest viral clip didn't appear to have any loose skin following her weight loss. However, the original poster has shared other videos revealing this problem. Asked whether she will get her loose skin removed, in a post shared on June 15, the TikTok user said she doesn't have any plans to do so.

"Never say never. In 20 years' time, if I still hate it, then maybe I might do it. But for now, I'm already noticing it getting tighter and tighter... so, I don't plan on doing anything about it at the moment," the poster said.

Several TikTok users were impressed and inspired by the latest weight-loss story, with Isabell writing, "Wow, absolutely amazing. Good job queen."

April23 was also impressed, posting: "Wow! You look incredible. Well done."

User mk commented, "goodness me you are a legend," while cindy wrote: "You did that! You go babe."

GRACE_WENDU posted: "Fine I'm going to the gym right now."

Do you have an incredible weight-loss story to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.