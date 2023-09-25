Relationships

Moment Groom Realizes Bride's Sweet Gesture Caught on Camera: 'Surprise'

By
A wedding bride surprised her groom by walking down the aisle to music from Star Wars.

Alannah Harding told Newsweek that she got the idea one day while watching one of the movies with her new husband, Ryan.

"He's a huge Star Wars fan and has been ever since he was little," Harding said. "He still watches all the films, and I even got him the Millennium Falcon Lego set for his birthday this year."

Weddings are increasingly personalized affairs, with couples eager to enjoy a celebration that reflects the unique personalities at the heart of their union. Music, in particular, provides the opportunity to put a particular stamp on proceedings, and it's a chance that couples are increasingly seizing upon.

Alannah and Ryan Harding at their wedding.
From left: Ryan Harding; and Alannah Harding. The bride decided to surprise her husband with a nod to his favorite films.

In a survey of nearly 12,000 couples who married in 2022, conducted by wedding-planning platform The Knot, 43 per cent said they had incorporated unique music choices into their ceremony.

That was certainly the case for Harding and her husband.

"We had been looking for something special that was meaningful for us both, but we felt that all the traditional love songs were cliche and had been done by friends or family," Harding said.

"We needed something that was special to us as we'd incorporated so many unique touches already with other areas of the wedding like having a beer-pong table and a crossword that was all about us, too. One day, we were watching Star Wars and I then got the idea to have it as my music."

Harding went away and did some research, eventually tracking down an instrumental version of the song on iTunes, on an album titled "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tribute" by Samuel Kim.

Though she kept it a secret from Ryan, Harding was careful to test out the song on her nearest and dearest.

"I tested it on my mother in law, who hasn't watched Star Wars, and father-in-law, who is a huge Star Wars fan," Harding said. "My mother-in-law loved it and said it was a beautiful piece of music, and my father-in-law instantly knew what it was and had a similar smile and reaction as Ryan did at the beginning of the video."

Though Harding told close family members the plan, Ryan was left in the dark.

All of which made his reaction on the day that bit more special. Harding shared a clip of of his reaction to TikTok, capturing the moment Ryan breaks out in a smile as he realizes what she has done.

"I knew Ryan would click what it was, and he'd love it," Harding said. "I also thought having this music would make the whole wedding ceremony less stressful and more fun. If it was a surprise for Ryan, it might put him at ease."

Harding's sweet gesture captured the imaginations of many online, with the clip racking up 4.3 million views and counting. "OMG [Oh my god] I'm crying because I LOVE this," one viewer wrote, with another commenting: "Absolutely beautiful xx and exactly what a wedding should be about."

This isn't the first time a Star Wars-themed family occasion has gone viral: one couple hosted a Jedi-inspired gender reveal in 2022.

To quote Star Wars: "The force is strong with this one."

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC