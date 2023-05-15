Mom's Parenting Hack to Tire Out Kids Using YouTube Labeled 'Genius'

A mom of three's video has gone viral after sharing a parenting tip to keep her children entertained, while also physically tiring them out, without them even realizing.

The video was shared on TikTok by @avivaspeaks, revealing her favorite way to keep her children, who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She told Newsweek how "life-changing" the discovery has been, and that it is now one of her "favorite hacks" to tire the kids out.

Aviva's children can be seen jumping excitedly while trying to complete the game that's on the television. However, what they don't realize is that it's simply a recording from someone else's game, so their efforts make no difference. But that is a secret Aviva hopes they don't realize.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3.4 million times and received over 439,000 likes already, Aviva explains that "they think they're playing (and winning) games while using all their endless energy sources."

Aviva's kids are seen playing what they think is an interactive game. The hack has been widely appreciated on TikTok since it was posted. @avivaspeaks

While watching the kids tire themselves out, Aviva is seen momentarily relaxing on the sofa and making the most of the children being occupied. In the caption below the video, she adds that "as a mother on neurodivergent children, this hack has to be my favorite."

ADHD can present itself in three ways. Being inattentive, being hyperactive and impulsive, or a mixture of both. A child who has ADHD may often daydream, forget things easily, fidget, talk a lot and find it difficult to resist temptation. They might also have difficulty getting along with others because of these symptoms.

In 2019, 6 million children between the ages of 3 and 17 years old in the U.S. were diagnosed with ADHD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is more prevalent in boys than girls, with 13 percent of boys receiving an ADHD diagnosis, compared to 6 percent of girls.

Among those children who were diagnosed with the disorder, 62 percent were taking medication to manage it, and 47 percent received behavioral treatment.

Aviva, who also has ADHD, regularly shares content about how the condition can affect her and ways to counter it positively. After revealing her latest parenting hack, she spoke to Newsweek about how useful it has been.

She said: "As for where I got my inspiration, I saw another mother do this online and it's been one of my favorite hacks ever since. It works so well.

"My children have ADHD, so keeping them busy and engaged both physically and mentally has been life-changing."

Many TikTok users have appreciated the hack, as more than 2,400 people have commented on the post since it was shared on May 1. Aviva responded to the appreciative parents, jokingly commenting: "You're welcome in advance."

One person wrote: "I do this with my kids, but I put on Just Dance. At the end it says their score and they clap and cheer like they actually won."

Another comment read: "My 4-year-old calls them workouts and he loves them. It was created by a genius, and I'm so grateful."

