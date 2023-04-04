Mom Making Step-Sibling Invite 9-Year-Old to Kid's Birthday Party Slated

A parent who chose to say they aren't even surprised that their niece doesn't get invited to birthday parties has been backed for finally being honest about the child's bad behavior.

The Reddit user, u/kidsparty101 explained in a now-viral post shared on March 31 that their 9-year-old niece, Gemma, acts out regularly and it's widely accepted among the family. They said that she has a "lack of manners and destructive behavior," which makes her a "really mean" child.

The poster's daughter, Serena, is close in age to Gemma, but the girls don't get on due to Gemma's rude outbursts.

With Serena's ninth birthday coming up, Gemma's mom, Micah, asked if her daughter was invited to the party which brought up a difficult conversation between the parents. The Redditor had to admit that Gemma wasn't invited as "the girls are not close," which seemed to upset Micah.

"I was getting fed up of trying to be diplomatic, because I know for a fact that Micah is aware of what Gemma is like (she complains often), so I didn't see why we were skirting around the obvious," u/kidsparty101 wrote. "Then Micah said that I should show some compassion since Serena's party might be the only party/play date Gemma is invited to this year. I just said I wasn't surprised."

The poster defended the comment by saying Gemma "is not kind" to those around her, and she "lacks social skills."

The comment appears to have divided the family, as some relatives agree that the truth needed to be said. However, some people felt it was too harsh. Micah accused the Redditor of being "so cruel about a child" with their unexpected comment.

In an update to the post, u/kidsparty101 explained that Gemma has been observed by child psychologists and pediatricians who were looking for signs of ADHD or autism. However, she wasn't diagnosed with any behavioral or developmental conditions.

Data collected by the CDC shows that one in six children across the United States between the ages of 2 and 8 years old had a diagnosed behavioral, mental or developmental disorder, or around 17 percent. The data also reveals that between 2016 and 2019, around 5.5 million children between the ages of 3 and 17 were diagnosed with behavioral problems.

Licensed psychologist Ashley Castro acknowledges how difficult it can be for friends or relatives to be around a child who is always misbehaving and acting out.

"It is often the case that a child who has underdeveloped social skills, and difficulties with emotion regulation rubs people the wrong way," she told Newsweek. "This child probably gets a lot of negative feedback from peers and teachers at school, and then experiences more of the same at home. That negative feedback leads to them feeling bad about themselves and being socially isolated."

As hard as it might be for friends and family, it's even harder to be that child as they're no doubt struggling internally. Castro encourages families to seek a child therapist or use positive reinforcement to show encouragement to the child.

"Children learn from the people around them, and if they see family handling situations skilfully they will learn to do the same," she said. "Adults should also make efforts to provide positive feedback to the child when they do things well, especially related to social interactions and emotion regulation," she added.

The divisive Reddit post garnered over 7,900 votes and 1,100 comments in just a matter of days.

One Reddit user commented on the post: "Could this be a catalyst for Micah to step up her parenting game? I hope so – for the child's sake. Empathy is hard to teach, but behavioral consequences should definitely be present."

Another person wrote: "I get why you said what you did, but instead of everyone remaining in their line, how about advocating for the child. Therapy, testing, etc. If you have an opinion you should also be willing to help offer some solutions."

